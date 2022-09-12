Blue Jays offering $5 tickets to students for games this week

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting creative in order to sell tickets for their upcoming homestand.

The Blue Jays are targeting students with their latest offer of tickets for just $5 to the series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto and Tampa will be playing a rare five-game series, highlighted by a day-night doubleheader tomorrow caused by an earlier cancellation in the season.

While the Blue Jays have averaged 32,451 fans a game per Baseball-Reference, their highest attendance since 2017, things are looking like they could be slow the next few nights.

With the official end of summer near (and let’s face it, the ceremonial end of summer passed after Labour Day), it’s understandable some crowds will dwindle.

The Toronto Sun’s Rob Longley is expecting that the crowd could be at around 24,000 tonight.

Closed roof at the Rogers Centre where officials are expecting a half full house of around 24.000 for #Bluejays and Rays in the first of five tonight. A big walk up crowd could boost that estimate. pic.twitter.com/kCdBYxFZpk — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) September 12, 2022

Sure, the Blue Jays are in the midst of a playoff race and facing off against a divisional opponent, but there’s never been a strong travelling fan base rushing to see the Tampa Bay Rays, either.

Heading into Monday night’s game, Toronto at 78-61 sits just a half-game back of the 78-60 Rays for second in the AL East, while sitting the same margin back from the 79-60 Seattle Mariners.

A link to purchase $5 tickets can be found here, through Fevo. A limited number of tickets are available to help fill up varying 500-level sections.