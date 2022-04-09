Sportsnet broadcaster Jamie Campbell took a moment before the Toronto Blue Jays season-opening 10-8 victory against the Texas Rangers to give viewers a heartfelt update.

“I’d like to steal a moment for a personal revelation,” Campbell began. “Last week, I began treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and I felt it was very important, in fact, to make our audience aware of it. Getting that tap on the shoulder was frightening, until I learned just how effective modern-day treatment can be.

“So, to any of you who have recently received a similar diagnosis, I’m going to be here every day fighting along with you.”

Campbell shared on Twitter last week the unfortunate news of his chronic lymphocytic leukemia diagnosis. The 54-year-old is a longtime familiar face to baseball fans on the network’s Blue Jays broadcasts.

He plans to remain the host of Blue Jays Central, the pregame show for Sportsnet’s telecasts, throughout the 2022 season.

“Perhaps seeing my smiling face is going to reassure you that you can live, and in fact live vibrantly with leukemia,” Campbell continued. “So let’s derive joy from the things we get to see today. It is so special to be here for the home opener to kick of the 2022 season.”

Friends: I thought it was important to let you know I’m being treated for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Still, I intend to be there opening day, sitting beside @SiddallJoe hosting #BlueJays Central. Hope you’ll join us then. — Jamie Campbell (@SNETCampbell) March 16, 2022

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow. It affects a group of white blood cells called lymphocytes. It progresses slowly and treatment typically begins when the disease is considered active.

The five-year survival rate for people age 20 and older with chronic lymphocytic leukemia is 86%, according to cancer.net.

Campbell had spent much of the last two years working alongside the Conquer COVID-19 campaign, driving out boxes of PPE equipment to locations across Ontario, as well as sending out calls and messages to Canadians across the country throughout various lockdown periods.