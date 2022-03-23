SportsBaseballSports mediaBlue Jays

Blue Jays broadcaster Jamie Campbell "overwhelmed" by fans' response to leukemia diagnosis

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Mar 23 2022, 7:39 pm
Blue Jays broadcaster Jamie Campbell "overwhelmed" by fans' response to leukemia diagnosis
Sportsnet broadcaster Jamie Campbell shared on Twitter last week the unfortunate news of his chronic lymphocytic leukemia diagnosis.

A longtime familiar face to baseball fans on the network’s Blue Jays broadcasts, Campbell stated he’s still planning to be the host of Blue Jays Central throughout the 2022 season.

Fans and media colleagues were quick to show their support for Campbell following the news of his announcement. In the week since, the tweet has picked up nearly three thousand replies, as well as close to 19,000 likes.

Campbell said the support had “completely overwhelmed” him.

“I wish I could thank every one of you individually,” Campbell added.

Jamie Campbell confirmed in a message to Daily Hive that he’s beginning treatment this week following a trip to Alberta with his 16-year-old son to catch an Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames game.

Campbell told The Athletic‘s Sean Fitz-Gerald that he’d received his initial leukemia diagnosis 14 months ago, but would not require treatment until symptoms began to arise. Campbell will be undergoing an “oral form of medication” to combat his increasing lymph node size.

Campbell had spent much of the last two years working alongside the Conquer COVID-19 campaign, driving out boxes of PPE equipment to locations across Ontario, as well as sending out calls and messages to Canadians across the country throughout various lockdown periods.

The Blue Jays kick off their season on April 8, when they host the Texas Rangers for Opening Day.

