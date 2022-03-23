Blue Jays broadcaster Jamie Campbell "overwhelmed" by fans' response to leukemia diagnosis

Sportsnet broadcaster Jamie Campbell shared on Twitter last week the unfortunate news of his chronic lymphocytic leukemia diagnosis.

A longtime familiar face to baseball fans on the network’s Blue Jays broadcasts, Campbell stated he’s still planning to be the host of Blue Jays Central throughout the 2022 season.

Friends: I thought it was important to let you know I’m being treated for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Still, I intend to be there opening day, sitting beside @SiddallJoe hosting #BlueJays Central. Hope you’ll join us then. — Jamie Campbell (@SNETCampbell) March 16, 2022

Fans and media colleagues were quick to show their support for Campbell following the news of his announcement. In the week since, the tweet has picked up nearly three thousand replies, as well as close to 19,000 likes.

Anything you need. Professionally or personally. Just say the word. You've got this man. You've been strong for the community and now it's time for the community to be strong for you. — Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) March 17, 2022

You have a whole army of fans cheering you on Jamie. Be strong – all kinds of positive vibes headed your way! — Roger Lajoie (@TheRog590) March 16, 2022

Jamie, please know you've got a big support in me (and the SN team!) + I'll be cheering you on through treatment as wholeheartedly as I will the Blue Jays ❤️ — Danielle Michaud (@SNMichaud) March 17, 2022

Hate to hear this, Jamie. Wishing you and your family well during this difficult time. Glad to hear you’ll still be running the show! Wouldn’t be the same without you. — Laura Armstrong (@lauraarmy) March 17, 2022

Jamie, sending my family's very best to you, to your family, and to the doctors, nurses and medical teams who treat you. Stay strong. 🙏 — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 17, 2022

You’re one of the most genuine guys in the sport and we’re all rooting for you. Get well soon king. — Arjun (@_marlanderthews) March 16, 2022

Jamie, we love ya. Wishing you all the best in this fight, you’ve got a nation behind you. ❤️ — Nick Richard (@_NickRichard) March 17, 2022

Oh no Jamie. I’m so sorry to hear that. Sending so much love and looking forward to seeing you in the Dome and on the broadcast! — Arbitration NOPE (@Lesley_NOPE) March 16, 2022

So sorry to hear that, Jamie. Pulling for you hard and hoping you beat this thing and have a full recovery! — Joshua (@JoshuaHowsam) March 17, 2022

Campbell said the support had “completely overwhelmed” him.

Your support has completely overwhelmed me. I wish I could thank every one of you individually. Jumping a plane to Alberta tomorrow. Taking my son to see the @NHLFlames and @EdmontonOilers because our best moments are usually standing right next to us. — Jamie Campbell (@SNETCampbell) March 17, 2022

“I wish I could thank every one of you individually,” Campbell added.

Jamie Campbell confirmed in a message to Daily Hive that he’s beginning treatment this week following a trip to Alberta with his 16-year-old son to catch an Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames game.

Campbell told The Athletic‘s Sean Fitz-Gerald that he’d received his initial leukemia diagnosis 14 months ago, but would not require treatment until symptoms began to arise. Campbell will be undergoing an “oral form of medication” to combat his increasing lymph node size.

Campbell had spent much of the last two years working alongside the Conquer COVID-19 campaign, driving out boxes of PPE equipment to locations across Ontario, as well as sending out calls and messages to Canadians across the country throughout various lockdown periods.

The Blue Jays kick off their season on April 8, when they host the Texas Rangers for Opening Day.