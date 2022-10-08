Blue Jays' home run jacket gets postseason tweak

The Toronto Blue Jays home run jacket has always been a big hit.

And when the Blue Jays bust it out next, the highly-popular threads will have an added twist.

It’s ready for playoff baseball, to say the least.

There’s a postseason edition of the Home Run #BlueJays jacket – complete with pirate symbol 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/N1gJQ48IKs — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) October 7, 2022

The jacket has been jazzed up with a special edition featuring emblems for the 2022 MLB Postseason, as well as a custom pirate emblem that reads “Blue Jays HR Squad.”

The original jacket, unveiled on July 29, 2021, when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a missile out of Fenway Park, was the brainchild of Toronto’s bilingual player interpreter, Hector Lebron, as a means to represent the multicultural backgrounds of the team and its fan base.

It featured the likes of Canada, the USA, Puerto Rico, China, Brasil, Korea, Mexico, Columbia, Cuba, Venezuela, Japan, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Panama. Emblazoned across the back is the phrase “La Gente Del Barrio,” which means “people of the neighbourhood.”

The Jays led MLB with 262 home runs last year.

The custom blazer continued to be a popular fashion statement in the 2022 season, too, adding Ukraine, Pakistan, India, Peru, Israel, Greece, and Argentina on the back.

Toronto finished seventh in the Majors in 2022 with 200 home runs.

The Blue Jays didn’t get a chance to bust out the new threads in Game 1 of their American League Wild Card series against the Seattle Mariners, though. The Mariners took the opening of the best-of-3 series by a 4-0 score.

Toronto is back in action against Seattle in Game 2 at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 4:07 pm ET/1:07 pm PT.