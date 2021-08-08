The story behind the Blue Jays' highly-coveted home run jacket

The Red Sox have the laundry cart. The Padres have the “Swagg chain.” The Phillies have their home run hat. Now the Blue Jays have their answer to the league’s ever-growing post-home run traditions and attire: the home run jacket.

It started on July 29 when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a missile out of Fenway Park. When he returned to the dugout, his teammates presented him with an exclusive jacket reserved for players who blast a pitch over the fence.

We present to you… THE HOME RUN JACKET 💥 pic.twitter.com/3uCepzuunc — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 30, 2021

The left sleeve is adorned with “The Blue Jacket,” and the right cuff says “it’s a Tito thing,” as an ode to the team’s bilingual player interpreter, Hector Lebron, whose nickname is “Tito.” Surely, it’s some sort of inside joke between the players, coaches, and clubhouse staff.

The “Barrio” Jacket makes it’s season debut at Fenway. Hit a homer and you could be sporting this fashion forward garment.

The jacket has the names of all the countries represented in the #BlueJays clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/gTBGfi6h62 — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) July 30, 2021

But on the back of the jacket (which is a JC Penny “Stafford” brand) says “La Gente Del Barrio,” which translates to “the people of the neighbourhood.” It lists birthplaces of all the players, coaches, and staff.

🍍 @yunitogurriel CANNOT BELIEVE how good the Home Run Jacket looks on Springer 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tDg5hgntPY — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 4, 2021

The jacket was the brainchild of Lebron to represent the homelands of everybody on the team. Whether it’s Korea for Hyun-Jin Ryu, Mexico for Alejandro Kirk, the Dominican Republic for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Canada for Jordan Romano, or Puerto Rico for manager Charlie Montoyo.

The saying “La Gente Del Barrio” was meant as a saying to represent everyone on the team, from the players to the coaches. The Blue Jays are known as “Canada’s team,” but this jacket envelops a United Nations of baseball players.

The players wear the jacket proudly, like a teenager wearing a suit for the very first time. If Vladdy isn’t the one hitting the home runs, he’s the gatekeeper outside the dugout ready to fit the player coming off the field.

New 'fit pic just dropped 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ISutEiZs7I — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 2, 2021

Instead of golf’s green jacket at the Masters tournament at Augusta, the Blue Jays have the “blue jacket” in their home wardrobe. These players aren’t going home with a massive prize pool, but they get to strut through the dugout with this custom blazer.

It all started with these batting practice T-shirts emblazoned with the same phrase. It became so popular among Blue Jays players and they immediately bought into the “one neighbourhood” concept that Lebron took the t-shirt design upgraded it to a blazer form.

#Bluejays are taking batting practice wearing the t-shirt version of their new fancy home run jacket. Model: Bo Bichette pic.twitter.com/xNVf07WbgX — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) July 30, 2021

Lebron enlisted one of his old friends to print the jacket with the home countries of all the Blue Jays members, along with the sayings along the sleeves and cuffs.

The Blue Jays feature 16 players on their 25-man roster from the United States, four from the Dominican Republic, one from Venezuela, one from Puerto Rico, one from Mexico, one from Cuba, one from Korea, and one from Canada.

WORK 👏 IT 👏 SEMI 👏@JOLaMaKina had a front row seat for this one 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BS7ocLUdm6 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 1, 2021

The Blue Jays just wrapped their first official “homestand” in Toronto since September 2019, and the jacket got quite the workout over the first 11 games at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays lead the majors in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.

Santi's Sunday Best 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NMOT92QCD8 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 1, 2021

And yes, the home run jacket has even caught on with younger fans, as this youngster has their very own version of the accessory.

This fan's mini home run jacket is TOO CUTE. 🥺#BlueJaysOnSN pic.twitter.com/6t7ztY6d0M — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 8, 2021

Who knows, maybe this is the first step towards turning this into a Blue Jays giveaway?