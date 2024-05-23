Blue Jays bring back home run jacket that Guerrero Jr. helped design

The Toronto Blue Jays are bringing fun back to the ballpark.

On Wednesday night, star shortstop Bo Bichette rounded the bases on a home run to give the Blue Jays a 7-0 lead in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox. But when he returned to the dugout, he was greeted by starting pitcher Jose Berrios carrying an item familiar to many Jays fans — the team’s ceremonial home run jacket.

🚨 IT HAS RETURNED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/eo0IRSr6Gu — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 22, 2024

The first edition of the jacket was officially unveiled in the summer of 2021, and remained part of the team through 2022. But in 2023, Toronto opted against bringing it back, in a move often associated with trying to make the team “more serious.”

“It’s time to go from a talented, fun team to a talented, fun team that’s going to scrap and claw and find ways to win games,” manager John Schneider back in March 2023. “I love having fun. You’ve got to have fun. It’s a long season, and it’s a game. As long as you’re prepared and attentive, then winning becomes fun. The most fun to have in baseball is winning.”

Unfortunately for the franchise, winning when it matters has been the team’s Achilles heel, as they’re 0-6 in three playoff appearances dating back to 2020. For a team that entered Wednesday with a 21-26 record, it seems like the home run jacket is as good an idea as any to turn the team’s vibes around.

Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae shared a closer look at the 2024 jacket, which featured the home country of each Jays player, a Canadian flag on the side, and a Toronto skyline at the base.

The Homerun Jacket makes its season debut #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/LdapOvYr0D — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) May 22, 2024

Mae had shared prior to the season that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. supported the jacket’s return, and it appears that his wishes were granted. His No. 27 logo and trademark “Plakata” are visible on the design as well.

“I’m told [Guerrero Jr.] helped design it. This was the ‘prototype’ but the final jacket is not too much different,” Mae added in a follow-up tweet.

While we can’t guarantee the jacket will bring the Blue Jays any more success this season, the early returns at least seem to be positive.