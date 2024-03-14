Guerrero Jr. supports a return of Blue Jays' home run jacket

Toronto Blue Jays first-baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hoping to bring some fun back to the clubhouse in 2024.

Guerrero Jr. spoke with Hazel Mae yesterday, confirming that he hopes to see the Blue Jays’ home run jacket make a return this season. The jacket was officially unveiled in the summer of 2021, and remained part of the team through 2022.

Just finished our annual season opening sit down conversations.

Vladdy Guerrero Jr shared he’d like the HR jacket to return. It’s personal. If the team wants to join in, great but he wants to “have fun” with it. He’ll also take part in any/all other dugout celebrations #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/kOxtcfH2vm — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) March 13, 2024

The jacket, which represents the team’s multicultural background, was placed on any player after hitting a home run. The tradition began to frustrate some who found it rather gimmicky and unserious. Some on the Blue Jays felt the same, resulting in them getting rid of it and turning their attention to just baseball for the 2023 season.

“It’s time to go from a talented, fun team to a talented, fun team that’s going to scrap and claw and find ways to win games,” manager John Schneider said at the time. “I love having fun. You’ve got to have fun. It’s a long season, and it’s a game. As long as you’re prepared and attentive, then winning becomes fun. The most fun to have in baseball is winning.”

Removing the jacket didn’t wind up helping the Blue Jays’ fortunes, as they were swept by the Minnesota Twins in the wild-card series. The embarrassing performance has resulted in a very displeased fan base.

The Blue Jays’ season opener is set for March 28 versus the Tampa Bay Rays, where we will have a better idea as to whether or not the jacket is returning. Either way, you can expect to see Guerrero Jr. celebrating plenty and often with his teammates throughout the season.