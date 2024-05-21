MLB execs think Blue Jays could trade Guerrero Jr. or Bichette: report

After a disappointing start to the year, the Toronto Blue Jays might be in need of a shakeup.

Other front offices around the league seem ready like vultures to pounce should the team decide to part ways with either Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette.

According to top baseball insider Mark Feinsand, a pair of Major League Baseball executives have floated the possibility of Toronto parting ways with one of their two stars.

“Given Toronto’s 21-25 start and the competitive state of the AL East, one AL executive believes it’s possible the Jays could move one or both of their superstars this summer,” Feinsand wrote in a column for MLB.com.

Guerrero Jr. is hitting .286 with 50 hits, four home runs, 21 RBIs, and 19 runs scored in 46 games this season, while Bichette has a .230 batting average with 38 hits, two homers, 16 RBIs, and 14 runs scored in 43 games this season.

“I don’t think they’re opposed to it,” the executive said. “They’ve talked to teams about it. The asks were ridiculous, but I think they’re going to try to retool a lot, and using those guys to get pieces may be the way to do it.”

Both players are able to hit free agency after 2025. Guerrero Jr. is currently on a one-year deal via arbitration worth $19.9 million, while Bichette is signed for a salary hit of $12 million this year and $17.5 million next year.

“Neither of them are off to great starts, but other teams might view them as change-of-scenery guys,” an NL executive said. “Everyone knows what these guys can do, but that roster might just need a change.”

The Blue Jays continue their current series Tuesday at the Rogers Centre, hosting the White Sox at 7:07 pm ET. Garrett Crochet will be on the mound for Chicago, while Yusei Kikuchi is expected to get the ball for Toronto.