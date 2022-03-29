Blossom umbrellas return to Yaletown SkyTrain plaza

Pink blossom umbrellas as public art at the plaza next to SkyTrain Yaletown-Roundhouse Station. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

It’s that time of year again when flowery explosions of pink and white appear over the streets and public spaces of Vancouver.

To commemorate the occasion, Bill Curtis Square immediately next to the entrance building for SkyTrain Yaletown-Roundhouse Station is now boasting a new public art installation of suspended pink umbrellas, resembling the blooming blossoms.

The plaza has been activated by Yaletown Business Improvement Association over the years with suspended public art, a various assortment of umbrella colours, and nighttime lighting.

Iterations of pink blossom umbrellas appeared over the plaza during previous spring seasons.

Over the years, the public art installations suspended over this plaza have been a popular Instagram-worthy capture destination.