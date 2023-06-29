Blink-182 fan booted from Vancouver concert heading to Vegas for do-over

The fiancée of a lifelong Blink-182 fan said she is spending more than $2,000 to send him to another concert after security at Rogers Arena allegedly escorted him out without reason.

Daniel Schreyer previously told Daily Hive his fiancée, Amanda Sullivan, gifted him a pair of tickets for Christmas, which cost $315 each during the pre-sale. In total, with taxes and fees, the tickets cost $780.40.

After waiting his whole life to see the pop-punk band in concert, Schreyer and his friend finally got to sit in the floor section, just 16 rows away from the band.

A Blink-182 fan said security at Rogers Arena allegedly kicked him out of last night's show without reason.

His floor seat tickets cost nearly $800.

"They just robbed me of an experience I waited my whole life for."

Full story: https://t.co/lcivZpYks7

📽️: Daniel Schreyer pic.twitter.com/ZmA6Eb9KQC — Nikitha Martins (@nikitha_martins) June 29, 2023

However, by the third song, seven security guards arrived in their section and kicked Schreyer out of the show, despite him not doing anything wrong, he said.

In an update Thursday, Sullivan told Daily Hive the second she heard the “heartbreaking” news, she began searching for another show he could attend.

She said she wanted to ensure Schreyer got to experience Blink-182 performing in concert.

Despite being a full-time student, she said she spent more than $2,000 on tickets to a festival Blink-182 is headlining in Las Vegas, which is taking place in October.

“We know these events aren’t cheap, but I’ll do whatever it takes to get him to a show. It’s his literal dream,” she said.

Sullivan said it’s been heartbreaking to hear of her fiancé’s experience, adding, “He’s been absolutely broken and quite literally grieving the loss of this experience.”

“When you wait so long for something, and it’s taken away from you in a second with no explanation why, it messes with you,” she said.

Sullivan said she and Schreyer will “persistently” follow up with Rogers Arena to understand why he was kicked out of the venue, “but nothing can give him back what he was robbed of that night.”

Schreyer told Daily Hive he noticed another person was escorted out as well.

After publishing Schreyer’s experience, another Blink-182 fan on Twitter claimed they witnessed the incident involving Schreyer and said they were removed too.

“I was there on my own and not connected to the others. Same thing. I walked out, thinking surely it would get worked out. Next thing I’m outside, and no one could give me any reason for why,” they said. “Unacceptable.”

This was ridiculous. I was right next to this person and they removed me too! I was there on my own and not connected to the others. Same thing. Walked out thinking surely it would get worked out. Next thing I’m outside and no one could give me any reason for why. Unacceptable. — Kærmå (@ExtAudioIn) June 29, 2023



Schreyer said he’s been in contact with Rogers Arena but that they won’t be able to issue a refund.

“I’d hope they’d learn from this and not do this and realize it’s more than just the money that the tickets cost like this was an experience I’ve waited my whole life for.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster; Allianz Global Assistance, the insurance company that provided the event ticket protection; and Rogers Arena. This article will be updated accordingly.