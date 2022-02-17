Turnbull plays it safe in Canada's gold medal celebration after breaking leg last time

One of the last players to join the on-ice celebration with her teammates after Team Canada won Olympic gold in women’s hockey was Blayre Turnbull.

And you can hardly blame her.

The last time Canada won gold at a major international tournament, Turnbull was one of the first players to join the celebration. The result was that the Canadian forward had to accept her gold medal on a stretcher.

Turnbull was injured during a post-game pile up last summer, breaking her leg after Canada won World Championship gold. She could be seen mouthing the words “so embarrassing” as she came back onto the ice, though you still couldn’t wipe the smile from her face.

Blayre Turnbull got injured in the celebrations, but she made it back out for her gold medal… in a stretcher! 😳😅 #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/JUAZUvGiVp — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 1, 2021

So this time, Turnbull played it safe.

The 28-year-old from Stellarton, Nova Scotia, shared a photo on Instagram following the win, showing herself and teammate Emily Clark as the last two skaters to join the pile.

“This is what happens when you break your leg in your last post-game celebration,” Turnbull wrote. “Thanks [Emily Clark] for staying back with me.”

good news, somebody did check on her it was emily clark https://t.co/Gkr9mGjj9u pic.twitter.com/FWDB3k5KaG — holly (@HollyyMorrison) February 17, 2022

Don’t worry, Turnbull eventually got to celebrate with her teammates.

Turnbull had a successful tournament, scoring seven points in seven games to help Canada win gold. Though she didn’t add any points during the gold medal game against USA, she played a key role for Canada, leading all forwards in ice time with 20:47.

Turnbull’s Olympic medal is the second of her career, after she was on Canada’s silver-medal winning team four years ago.

Since the sport’s debut at the Winter Games in 1998, Canada has now won five of seven Olympic gold medals in women’s hockey.