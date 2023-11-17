How did Black Friday take over Canada's shopping scene?

Black Friday is almost here, and although it doesn’t constitute a day off, it kicks off the holiday shopping season, and some wonder why we celebrate it at all.

While we wouldn’t want to miss out on sales, have you ever wondered how Black Friday became a popular shopping event in Canada?

Here’s all you need to know about the American holiday.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the day after the American holiday of Thanksgiving on the fourth Friday of November, and it is considered the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

While Canadians have Boxing Day to spend the gift cards they received for Christmas, Black Friday is known for its massive discounts before the holidays.

Why is it called “Black Friday”?

Some have linked it to the influx of people calling in sick for work the days following Thanksgiving, and according to the History Channel, its origins aren’t all that “cheery.”

The name stems from stores shifting from operating at a loss [in the red] for the entire year to making a profit [going into the black] in the 1950s. This was mainly due to the massive amounts of money spent on holiday discounted merchandise and the influx of shoppers.

However, the name “Black Friday” did not become popular until the 1960s.

When did it become popular in Canada?

Its origins are traced back to the 19th century when retailers began to offer discounts on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. However, the Western Financial Group says that the Canadian dollar was equal to the US dollar for the first time in 31 years and was worth more in November 2007. It declined again in 2008, but then Black Friday started to catch on in Canada.

The holiday has evolved from people shopping in-person to online shopping, making it easier for people to take advantage of deals and discounts without leaving their homes.

Some retailers now offer discounts for several days leading up to Black Friday, and the event has become a significant part of the holiday shopping experience for many people.

What started as a simple tradition of offering discounts on the day after Thanksgiving has become a global phenomenon.

Whether you’re brave enough to join the crowds in stores or shop from the comfort of your home, Black Friday is an excellent opportunity to save money on gifts and get into the holiday spirit.

