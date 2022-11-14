A massive warehouse furniture sale is coming to Vancouver this weekend

Thinking of diving into a little home decor this winter? You’re in luck because a huge one-of-a-kind furniture sale is coming to Vancouver.

The sale, which is being held by Mobital, will take place for one weekend only, and customers can expect to find some truly unbeatable prices.

The furniture distribution company usually sells exclusively to retailers across North America — but now it’s opening its doors to the public which makes this a very rare opportunity.

Customers can expect to find some seriously high-quality products from Mobital’s top-performing collections, which include everything from dining to bedroom, sectionals and lounge chairs, outdoor furniture, and even lighting.

What’s more, the sale is being held to help the company completely clear out inventory for an easy move to its new location, meaning literally everything is up for grabs.

Designers and stagers will be provided with early access to the sale on November 16 and November 17, before it opens to the general public from November 18 to November 20.

Where: Mobital Vancouver, 13128 80 Avenue, Surrey

When: Friday, 18 November to Sunday, 20 November

Time:

Friday: 9 am to 6 pm

Saturday: 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday: 10 am to 4 pm

