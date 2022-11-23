Flying from one Canadian city to another is always expensive. With Black Friday approaching, now’s the perfect time to pay less to fly more. Lynx Air is having a sale where you can save big on your next flight.

The sale, running until midnight on November 27, is valid for up to 75% off base fares on all routes.

Available travel dates are from December 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023.

According to YVR Deals, with this sale, you can get roundtrip flights from Vancouver to:

Calgary for $83

Edmonton for $83

Hamilton for $88

Winnipeg for $92

Toronto for $114 roundtrip

Another good deal you could get with the sale is roundtrip flights from Toronto to Orlando, Florida, for $169.75.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynx Air (@lynx_air)

Here’s how to get the deal

Go to Lynx Air Pick your flight Enter code: BLACKFRIDAY

For more info on the sale and to book your cheap flights, you can go to Lynx Air’s website.