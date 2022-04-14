It’s a sad day for Vancouver physical media enthusiasts.

Black Dog Video, an iconic video store on Commercial Drive in business for over two decades, has called it quits.

“After 26 years in the business (16.5 on the Drive) it is with the heaviest of hearts and saddest of sads, that I must announce that Black Dog Video is closing,” reads a statement on the website.

Unless a “miracle comes along,” this is the end, according to the owner.

“It breaks my (and the staff’s) hearts to have to do this as I’ve loved this job and feel damn lucky and privileged to have been able to bring the world of cinema to Vancouver for so long,” the statement continues.

“It’s going to be a difficult next few months.”

We’ve been seeing the decline of physical media for years, and while some independent retailers have managed to stay afloat, the rising cost of rent in combination with the decline in business was too much for Black Dog.

“Business has been on a decline for years while costs — rent, etc — have steadily risen.”

The owner also points a finger at streaming services for contributing to the demise of places like Black Dog.

“We lost the war to, what I call, the ‘convenience of mediocrity’ that is streaming et al.”

The only hope now, according to the statement is if some “wealthy benefactor” comes along and saves the spot, or “a long-lost relative wills me their fortune.” Unless any of those miracles come into play, June is the tentative closing time. They’re hoping to put on a sale starting May 1 for customers to buy out their stock.

In the meantime, you can still head over to the soon-to-be-closed video store on the Drive and grab some movies, including some new releases they’re dropping today or tomorrow.

Black Dog is located at 1470 Commercial Drive, Vancouver.