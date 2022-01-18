Newly unveiled 555-carat black diamond could have "interstellar origins"

An extremely rare black diamond was unveiled in Dubai on Monday, and it weighs a shocking 555.55 carats.

Sotheby’s, one of the world’s largest art, jewelry, and collectible auctioneers, announced on January 17 that the one-of-a-kind diamond — named “The Enigma” — will be up for sale next month.

The black diamond, also known as a carbonado, was unveiled at their auction event in Dubai, where they claimed it has interstellar origins.

What is a black diamond?

A 2007 report by the National Science Foundation says scientists have strong evidence to suggest black diamonds have outer-space origins.

“The presence of hydrogen in the carbonado diamonds indicates an origin in a hydrogen-rich interstellar space,” said Professor Stephen Haggerty of Florida International University in his paper about the unearthly gems.

Haggerty’s research suggests that the diamonds may have formed during supernova explosions and could have been as enormous as a kilometre in diameter when they first arrived on the planet.

The Enigma

Available for viewings in Dubai until January 20, The Enigma will make its way to Los Angeles for a showing before flying to the UK to dazzle London.

The mysterious gem will be up for sale online via its own dedicated auction from February 3-9 and will be “offered without reserve with the option to purchase with cryptocurrency,” Sotheby’s says.

“The average cost of a black diamond depends on whether it is a heat-treated natural diamond or an untreated natural diamond,” reports jewelry company diamondstuds.com. “Treated black diamonds have an average cost of US$300 per carat, while untreated black diamonds have an average cost of US$3,000 per carat.”

With that estimate in mind, The Enigma could cost at least US$1.67 million.