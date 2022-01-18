NewsCanada

Don't look up: A ginormous asteroid will fly past planet Earth today

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 18 2022, 8:28 pm
Don't look up: A ginormous asteroid will fly past planet Earth today
Dima Zel/Shutterstock

NASA Asteroid Watch has revealed that a ginormous asteroid will do a fly-by of Earth today, the closest encounter since 1993.

According to NASA, the asteroid, named 1994 PC 1, has been studied for decades.

Thankfully, NASA tweeted that earthlings have no reason to be alarmed.

“Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away,” said NASA Asteroid Watch.

To put that into perspective, 1994 PC 1 will be rushing by at a distance of roughly four to five times that of the moon’s distance from Earth.

asteroid

NASA

1994 PC1 is a behemoth, coming in at over 1 km in width. Its average diameter is 1,052 metres.

NASA classifies 1994 PC 1 as “bridge-size.” There are three other asteroids that will pass relatively close to the Earth on Tuesday, and they are classified as airplane and bus-sized.

asteroid earth

NASA

You can track the asteroid’s trajectory through NASA’s Eyes on Asteroids website, and amateur astronomers may be able to spot the asteroid with a telescope.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT