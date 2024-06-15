Oilers get words of inspiration from Duncan Keith ahead of Game 4

Nearly everyone has written off the Edmonton Oilers, but the group themselves still believe they can win the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers have put themselves in a massive hole, as they trail the Florida Panthers 3-0 following a 4-3 loss on Thursday night.

They risk becoming the first team to be swept in the Stanley Cup Final since the Washington Capitals suffered that feat in 1998. The last team to come back and win the Cup when down 3-0 was the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942.

Though the Oilers don’t have any current players who have stormed back in a series in which they trailed 3-0, they do have a former one in Duncan Keith, who was once in a similar situation.

Keith was a part of the Chicago Blackhawks team in 2011, who trailed the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 in the second round. They wound up losing the series but were able to battle all the way back to force a Game 7. The 40-year-old, who spent the final season of his career with the Oilers, spoke to the team yesterday to help inspire some confidence.

“We had Duncan Keith in the dressing room yesterday; he was talking to the players, nothing formal, but just going around,” head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters today. “I know a story that he shared was Chicago 2011. They were down 3-0, I believe, to Vancouver and made a heroic comeback, and I believe they lost Game 7 in overtime on an unfortunate bounce.”

Knoblauch is well aware that his team isn’t in a good spot but stresses that nothing is impossible in hockey.

“You never know,” he said. “When you have a good team, lot of good players who believe, things can happen. A lot of things have to work out, you have to get some bounces, you have to make some plays, and you need everybody contributing. I think we can do that.”

Puck drop for tonight’s must-win game is set for 6 pm MT.