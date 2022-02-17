FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Go on a culinary adventure at Bite of Burnaby Food Festival next month

Feb 17 2022, 6:59 pm
Go on a culinary adventure at Bite of Burnaby Food Festival next month
Left: @atlassteakandfish/Instagram, Right: @glenburnsoda/Instagram
Bite of Burnaby culinary festival returns across the city next month, and it’s bigger than ever. Better bring your appetite!

The 2nd annual fest is presented by Tourism Burnaby and offers diners the opportunity to enjoy menus at restaurants in Burnaby at set prices of $15, $30, and $60.

Running from March 1 to 31, patrons can head to over participating eateries and enjoy exclusive menus, combos, and deals.

Restaurant listings and menus go live next week, so get ready to plan your foodie schedule.

 

Many of these restaurants are offering takeout, dine-in, and delivery options for their Bite of Burnaby specials. You can even enter to win a grand prize of a Burnaby staycation.

Be sure to check it out next month!

