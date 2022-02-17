Dished Restaurant Guide: 9 places to find tasty meal bowls in Vancouver

The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

Is it just us, or does food just taste better when it’s in a bowl?!

Layer rice or noodles with some fresh and tasty ingredients and you have the perfect lunch, dinner, or anytime meal, literally in the palm of your hand. And that’s not even talking about smoothie bowls or salads. Vancouver has some mighty delicious bowls to discover.

The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on must-visit spots for dining, drinks, and more around the city!

Here are nine places to find tasty meal bowls on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

Sugarless.Cafe is a low-carb restaurant with meals that can help you control blood sugar, lose weight, and lower blood pressure while still leaving your taste buds happy. The cafe offers a delicious dine-in menu and meal plans delivered to your doorstep, including a variety of bowls. Try their Keto Beyond Meat Sandwich, Texas Roasted Chicken Wings, or Tremella Papaya Stewed Chicken in a bowl, served with a healthy serving of fresh veggies.

Address: 3188 MacDonald Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-683-1933

This popular gourmet food truck can be found all over the city, including its regular spot at Jonathan Rogers Park. Boca’o Spain in a bite is worth tracking down as they serve up Spanish comfort food made with fresh local ingredients and premium imported products. Order any Boca’O Special Bowl like Serrano Classic or Burgalés Star and your meal will come with Patatas Bravas plus a side of organic mixed greens.

Address: Various locations, including Jonathan Rogers Square, 128 W, 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-578-0064

Chef Hung uses his 30 years of experience, unrivalled techniques, and secret recipes to craft the perfect meal for all to enjoy at Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle. You can enjoy beef and tendon noodle soup, Sichuan green pepper noodle soup, and other great options in Richmond, Vancouver, UBC, Brentwood and SFU areas.

Address: 9055 University High Street, 109, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-8548

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-255-9111

Address: 2082 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-8865

Address: 3313 Shrum Lane, 102, Vancouver

Phone: 604-228-8765

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, 2800, Richmond

Phone: 604-295-9357

Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Aidan’s pours organic coffee beverages and serves up a menu perfect for breakfast and lunch. Try the Scallion Sauté Tofu Bowl or the Kimchi Bulgogi Pork Bowl at their cafe in downtown Vancouver’s financial district. The menu also serves up breakfast sandwiches and Asian-inspired lunch sandwiches,

Address: 1055 W Hastings Street #120, Vancouver

Phone: 236-991-6613

Looking for delicious acai or smoothie bowls to sink a spoon into? Look no further than The Anchor Eatery, a female-owned business focused on healthy, approachable food and drinks. Visit them near John Lawson Park in West Vancouver to discover the Dawn Patrol smoothie bowl, Mayan Gold acai bowl, Tuna Poke Bowl or Vegan Vice Bowl.

Address: 1520 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Phone: 778-288-1117

Havana is inspired by the flavours, colours, and culture of Old Havana, Cuba. You can expect a hybrid of authentic Cuban cuisine combined with Pacific Northwest style. They also have mouthwatering bowl options to satisfy your hunger, including Beach Bowl 2.0, Mussels España, the Calle Ocho Salad, and more.

Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-9119

Mazesoba literally translates to “mixed noodle without soup.” Despite incorporating traditional Japanese ingredients like seaweed, Chashu, and bamboo shoot, Kokora Mazesoba is actually a more recent culinary invention having only been founded in 2013 by Chef Takuma Ishikawa.

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba serves up a variety of ramen bowls, including Tantan, Tomato Tonkotsu, and vegan options.

Address: 551 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8872

Address: 109-531 North Road, Coquitlam

Phone: 604-917-0719

Address: 5728 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2550

Address: 106-1901 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-973-1911

Address: 2285 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-326-2965

Tendon Kohaku’s offers a gorgeous space for diners to step into when they are craving its famous tendon eats. Known for its “fried to amber perfection” tempura bowls, Tendon Kohaku menu serves up Anago Tendon, Sashimi Aimori Tendon, and more. They also offer a heated patio for diners to enjoy in their first Canadian location in downtown Vancouver.

Address: 109-840 Howe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-416-39-36

Head to St. Augustine if you are looking for a casual spot on Commercial Drive with a large selection of beer. They have 60 taps, many of which are sourced from local microbreweries. St. Augustine values serving high-quality, small-batch beer and rotating selections seasonally.

St. Augustine also offers a gastropub menu of classics and your soon-to-be new favourites, including grilled avocado bowl or the coconut curry chicken bowl.

Address: 2360 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1911

