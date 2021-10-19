Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Gigantic Vancouver penthouse sold for $11M less than it was listed for (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
|
Oct 19 2021, 5:01 pm
Vancouver’s most massive penthouse just sold, but for a lot less than it had been listed for in the past.

According to records retrieved from MLS, suite 3101 at 717 Jervis Street in Downtown Vancouver was officially sold for $9,250,000 on October 13, 2021.

If you look at the property’s history, it’s been listed in the past for as high as $20,500,000 – $11 million more than it just sold for.

Take a look and see what the penthouse is like inside:

vancouver most expensive penthouse

vancouver most expensive penthouse

vancouver most expensive penthouse

vancouver most expensive penthouse

vancouver most expensive penthouse

vancouver most expensive penthouse

vancouver most expensive penthouse

The penthouse was built in 1900 and it has two floors, five bedrooms, and nine bathrooms. Massive windows give you panoramic views of the city, mountains, and ocean – it really feels like you’re living in the sky.

vancouver most expensive penthouse

vancouver most expensive penthouse

vancouver most expensive penthouse

vancouver most expensive penthouse

vancouver most expensive penthouse

Even though more than $11 million was shaved off of a previous asking price, this stunning and expansive penthouse is an absolute headturner.

There’s a kitchen along with multiple living rooms, family rooms, a media room, three offices, a study, a bar, a flex room, a library, a piano lounge, and more. Each bedroom is huge and comes with its own ensuite. In all, the home is more than 9,000 square feet – and according to Rentals.ca, your average one-bedroom is about 660 square feet!

