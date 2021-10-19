Vancouver’s most massive penthouse just sold, but for a lot less than it had been listed for in the past.

According to records retrieved from MLS, suite 3101 at 717 Jervis Street in Downtown Vancouver was officially sold for $9,250,000 on October 13, 2021.

If you look at the property’s history, it’s been listed in the past for as high as $20,500,000 – $11 million more than it just sold for.

Take a look and see what the penthouse is like inside:

The penthouse was built in 1900 and it has two floors, five bedrooms, and nine bathrooms. Massive windows give you panoramic views of the city, mountains, and ocean – it really feels like you’re living in the sky.

Even though more than $11 million was shaved off of a previous asking price, this stunning and expansive penthouse is an absolute headturner.

There’s a kitchen along with multiple living rooms, family rooms, a media room, three offices, a study, a bar, a flex room, a library, a piano lounge, and more. Each bedroom is huge and comes with its own ensuite. In all, the home is more than 9,000 square feet – and according to Rentals.ca, your average one-bedroom is about 660 square feet!