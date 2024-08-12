Mentoring in new Big Sisters program comes with great benefits

Some of the most important skills and lessons we learn in life come from passing on our knowledge to others. And an important new Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland program can help you do just that.

Big Sisters’ new My Voice, My Power! mentorship program is a pilot project for Grades 4 and 5 in Port Moody, Burnaby, and Surrey schools this Fall. In 2025, it will be expanded to include grades 6, 7, and 8 in several schools across the region.

The non-profit is looking to recruit nine additional volunteer mentors before August 21. The role comes with some great benefits.

According to Big Sisters, “volunteering offers a sense of purpose, community, and connection, which are essential for emotional and psychological well-being.”

Benefits include improved mental health, enhanced social connections, skill development, personal growth, and community building.

“Volunteering and mentorship allow individuals to develop new skills, gain experience, and grow personally and professionally,” said Big Sisters to Daily Hive. “This is particularly valuable for young adults and professionals.”

Those interested in mentoring can apply online.

The My Voice, My Power! initiative is a group mentorship program that helps self-identified girls and gender-diverse youth develop skills that support gender-based violence prevention.

Participants will learn about systemic inequalities in an empowering and positive environment, build their competence and self-esteem, explore healthy relationships, boundary setting, and internet safety, and grow their life and leadership skills.

This WAGE-supported eight-session group mentoring program is led by two to three volunteer mentors who are screened and trained by Big Sisters.

Requirements to be a My Voice, My Power! mentor include:

Located in or willing to travel to Port Moody, Burnaby, and Surrey

19+ years of age

A woman, non-binary, transgender, or gender-diverse individual

Canadian resident for the past year (or able to provide an International Criminal Records Check)

Available at least one consistent weekday for the eight-week term (Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday), typically between 2:30 to 5:30 pm. (Two hours in the program and an additional hour for prep and debriefing.)

Passionate about gender equity, education and supporting self-identifying girls, non-binary, transgender, and gender-diverse youth

Reliable, resourceful, and interested in building relationships with children

“This initiative represents a critical step towards creating a future where every young person feels empowered and safe,” said Alaina Soucie, project manager with Power in Prevention, to Daily Hive. “By engaging girls and gender-diverse youth in critical dialogue and skill building to support the development of protective factors against Gender-Based Violence, we aim to lay the foundation for a more equitable society where everyone can thrive.”

Visit Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland and My Voice, My Power! online for more information.