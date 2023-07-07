Bianca Andreescu pulls off epic comeback in upset win at Wimbledon

Bianca Andreescu didn’t have the best start to her match against the 26th-seeded Anhelina Kalinina on Friday.

After winning the first set 6-2 and falling short in the second, Andreescu, was down 2-5 in the third set against the Ukrainian. But then the tide turned.

Point by point, Andreescu, who ranks 50th among women’s singles, pulled off a pretty epic comeback, pushing the game to a tiebreak.

The Wimbledon crowd erupted in cheers as Andreescu roared upon scoring the final point of the tiebreak, which ended in her favour with a 10-7 score.

BIANCA IS THROUGH! What a match! After going down 2-5 in the 3rd and deciding set, Bianca Andreescu battles back and wins it in a tie-break! #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7nXgQFVZfi — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 7, 2023

The win puts her in the third round of the English Grand Slam, further than the Canadian has ever made it in the tournament.

The 2019 US Open Singles champion, Andreescu, who has a career-high ranking of No. 4 in the world, has faced an uphill battle back to elite tennis while dealing with continual injuries over the last four seasons.

Last month, she and partner Michael Venus advanced to the mixed doubles final at the French Open, but ultimately fell short to Miyu Kato and Tim Pütz.

The 23-year-old Mississauga native will next face the winner of the match between No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Bai Zhuoxuan of China.