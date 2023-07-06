"It's a beautiful thing": Milos Raonic hints at retirement after Wimbledon loss

Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic may soon be calling it a career.

Raonic was eliminated from Wimbledon on Thursday when he lost to American Tommy Paul in a three-hour match that lasted four sets. Halfway through the first set, Raonic appeared to be hurt as a physio tended to his shoulder, but he fought his way through.

After the match, he spoke with TSN’s Mark Masters and hinted at retirement.

“Good chance that it’s probably my last time coming out here,” said Raonic upon describing the “aura” and “glow” around Wimbledon.

Raonic, who holds a 75% win rate at this tournament (27-9), says he has a special place in his heart for the historic Grand Slam championship.

“I, personally, appreciate it more than any other tournament,” the 32-year-old said. “It’s just a wonderful place to be.”

In his first Grand Slam appearance in over two years, Raonic beat Australian Dennis Novak in the first round of the English tournament on Wednesday. He’s seen success at Wimbledon in the past, advancing to the finals in 2016, the semifinals in 2014, and the quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018.

The Thornhill, Ontario, native has dealt with multiple injuries in recent years, though. When asked how much his shoulder impacted his serve during Thursday’s match, Raonic said, “A lot.”

“I just wish I was a little bit healthier, between my knee and shoulder,” he said. “It is what it is.”

And while Raonic was able to muster up one win, having to play two consecutive lengthy matches ultimately took its toll on him.

“I was very lucky with it yesterday. I really struggled with it last night, trying to get it ready for today,” he explained. “I tried to just deal with it as much as I could.”

Raonic turned pro in 2008 and holds a career record of 373 wins and 176 losses. While he is currently ranked 849th in men’s singles, his career-high ranking was No. 3 in 2016-2017.

One of the most successful Canadian tennis players of all time, Raonic has never been able to get over the hump and win a Grand Slam, albeit during a difficult era featuring the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. When asked whether he felt that he maximized his opportunities throughout his career, Raonic was hesitant to say yes.

“I can say one thing. I tried everything I could to get the most out of everything I wanted,” he said. “Could I have done better? I don’t know.”

He says he expects to play in the upcoming National Bank Open in Toronto in August.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” Raonic said, describing what it’s been like living out a dream as a pro tennis player. “It’s something you really fall in love with. It’s something that you become obsessive over. Something that you want to sacrifice all other parts of your life for… It’s an incredible beautiful thing that I’ve gotten to enjoy a thousand times over, and I’m grateful for it.”