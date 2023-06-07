Bianca Andreescu moves on to French Open mixed doubles final

Bianca Andreescu will be competing for a French Open crown.

While it isn’t the women’s singles title that she coveted, the Canadian tennis star advanced to the mixed doubles final tomorrow with a semifinal win on Wednesday at the Roland Garros grounds in Paris.

Andreescu’s win came in two sets by a 7-6, 7-6 score alongside Australian partner Michael Venus, defeating fellow Canadian Gabby Dabrowski and American Nathaniel Lammons.

In singles action, Andreescu fell in the third round last Saturday to Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko by a 6-1, 6-1 score.

Andreescu has never won a doubles title in her professional career.

The 2019 US Open Singles champion, Andreescu has faced an uphill battle back to elite tennis while dealing with continual injuries over the last four seasons.

The French Open semifinal victory comes just over two months after Andreescu suffered a scary injury, when she was carted off the court in a wheelchair during a tournament in Miami. She had torn two ligaments in her foot.

“I’ve never felt this kind of pain before,” Andreescu was heard saying on the broadcast while writhing in pain.

Thursday’s final is set for 3 am PT/ 4 am MT/ 6 am ET, when Andreescu and Venus will take on Japan’s Miyu Kato and Germany’s Tim Pütz.