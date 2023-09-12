Vancouverites pulled up for Beyoncé's mute challenge last night

If you were downtown last night for the much-anticipated Beyoncé tour, you might have seen Vancouverites shimmering in their sparkly outfits.

From silver sequinned blazers to bejewelled dresses, the Vancouver crowd pulled out all the stops for the Renaissance tour.

But that’s not the only thing they crushed.

Videos taken at the concert show the Vancouver crowd smashing Queen B’s mute challenge.

The mute challenge involves the entire crowd going silent for five seconds during Beyoncé’s song “Energy.”

Everyone goes quiet after she sings, “Look around, everybody on mute.” Then, the music builds to the line “Look around, it’s me and my crew,” and the crowd can go wild again.

While Vancouver killed the challenge for the most part, some fans didn’t seem too happy with the effort.

Toward the end of the silence, part of the crowd can be heard cheering among some faces of disappointment.

The crowd did get a little loud toward the end of the break, but who can blame them? It is Beyoncé, after all.

Overall, Vancouver crushed the mute challenge.

All hail Queen B.