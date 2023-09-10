Vancouver, here's how to win Beyoncé's mute challenge

The much-anticipated Beyoncé concert in downtown Vancouver is just hours away and we need to debrief before heading down to BC Place.

Queen B fans already know — it’s about to be our time to take on the mute challenge.

You’ve likely seen dozens of clips of the fans either crushing or booming the challenge.

But if it’s unclear, let’s all get on the same page.

During the Queen’s “Energy” performance, she’ll sing, “Look around, everybody on mute.”

At this point, the music stops as she and her dancers freeze and put their fingers over their lips.

The challenge is to have the whole arena with tens of thousands of fans to stay silent for five seconds until Beyoncé revs the music back up to break the silence to sing, “Look around, it’s me and my crew.”

The challenge lead to fans increasingly becoming more and more competitive over as the tour goes on.

Ahead of Vancouver’s concert, some are tweeting out warnings and reminders to others to keep quiet.

let's not embarrass ourselves infront of beyoncé… when she says mute YALL BETTER BE MUTE. pls don't be a disappointment vancouver…

Vancouver better mute when Beyoncé says it. If y’all ruin my video I’ll be pissed 😂😭 — Mbappe Stan Account (@imaeknem) August 21, 2023

Vancouver it’s 3 days before Beyoncé!!! Make sure you all go on mute!!!! #BeyonceRenaissanceTour #beyonceyvr #MuteChallenge — Karl Francis (@karlito_313) September 8, 2023

Vancouver does have some big competition, though.

Early last month, she said Washington, D.C. was the “eerbody on mute war winner.”

But not long after, there were fan videos of her verbally declaring Atlanta the new winner — so there may be hope for us to nab the top spot.