BC ice cream maker scoops up investors with new crowdfunding campaign

A BC ice cream maker has launched a crowdfunding campaign to take its business to the next level, and retail investors across the country can now buy into the fast-growing brand.

Victoria-based Betterwith Ice Cream recently began its first crowdfunding campaign on FrontFundr, Canada’s leading online private market investing platform, with the goal of raising $250,000 by February 8, 2022.

“A minimum investment of $250 can be made by qualified retail investors seeking to buy into the innovative Canadian brand disrupting the category,” said Betterwith Ice Cream in a release.

“With more than $1,000,000 in projected revenue and an ambitious expansion to Ontario planned for 2022, new investments through FrontFundr will allow Betterwith to scale its growth and current production, heighten its awareness in the marketplace, grow store count and increase unit velocities while uniquely supporting the female-founded consumer packaged goods business.”

You might also like: A new female-run vodka soda brand just launched in Vancouver

Newlyweds launch artisanal lollipop company after creating wedding favours

Indigenous-owned clothing brand celebrating milestones while giving back

Lori Joyce, founder and CEO of Betterwith Ice Cream, has extensive experience as a food entrepreneur. In 2002, she and best friend Heather White opened Cupcakes, the first-ever cupcakes-only bakery. The duo franchised Cupcakes locations across Canada and co-starred in the hit reality TV show The Cupcake Girls from 2010 to 2012.

The Vancouver Island entrepreneur and ice cream connoisseur was inspired to create Betterwith Ice Cream when she became a new mom and was searching for premium food products for her babies.

“During a routine grocery run in 2016, I realized the ice cream in my cart wasn’t labelled as ice cream – it was frozen dessert,” said Joyce in a release. “Like you, I thought, ‘What is frozen dessert? And, more importantly, why is it not ice cream?’

“On that day in the freezer aisle, I knew I could make a better ice cream — an ice cream without tons of sugar or gums and one that disrupts the category with transparency, accountability, and honest practice.

“Today, there’s never been a better time to invest in ice cream and, specifically, Betterwith Ice Cream as a female-founded business here in Canada.”