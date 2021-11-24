Made in Vancouver is a collaboration between Vancity and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping to create a healthy local economy.

After making lollipops as wedding favours for their wedding celebration last summer, Caitlin and Jeff realized their creations were quite unique.

Soon after they began their business Cumberland and Clover, offering a variety of gourmet and artisanal lollipops that are almost too pretty to eat!

Vancity has been supporting people in our communities since 1946. As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked to owners of Cumberland and Clover, Caitlin Yan about how they began their lollipop business. Learn more about what Vancity is doing in your community at vancity.com

Located in Vancouver and Kelowna, Cumberland and Clovers lollipops are beautiful and delicious for both kids and adults to enjoy.

Their lollipops are the perfect party favours for events, from baby showers to birthdays. They come in a variety of classic flavours like cotton candy, but they also create unique and interesting flavours, like Pina colada, bourbon and bacon, and chai marshmallow.

“The idea to make gourmet lollipops started when we started to look for wedding favors” said Caitlin in an interview with Daily Hive.

“As both of us (me and my husband Jeff) are foodies, we wanted to incorporate something fun and delicious into our wedding. We looked at various lollipop makers from around the world and realized that no one else was doing lollipops in British Columbia.”

Cumberland and Clover has quickly began to expand, offering a multitude of flavors, sizes, and decorations. They ship throughout Canada, and currently offer local delivery and pick up in Vancouver and Kelowna.

“Our goal is to create gorgeous, delicious lollipops that help people celebrate special moments, while also helping to lift other small businesses and local farmers.”

After moving from Vancouver to Kelowna during the COVID-19 pandemic, Caitlin and Jeff found it tough to meet friends and become a part of the Okanagan community.

However, through their lollipop journey, they have been able to meet wonderful local artisans and small business owners. “We partner with a local farmer in Vernon for our gorgeous edible flowers, and it’s been one of our most popular lollipops!”

This Holiday season, Cumberland and Clover are adding some fun and festive flavours to their offerings. Peppermint, irish cream and amaretto lollipops are sure to be a hit at Holiday parties.

They’ll also be creating various holiday sample boxes for people to purchase featuring various flavours.

Cumberland and Clover is a new business, but Caitlin and Jeff are determined to keep growing their business.

“I think the biggest takeaway from this experience was to believe in yourself. There were many moments where we both weren’t sure if our lollipops would be well-received or resonate with anyone. That doubt – and putting yourself out there – can be crippling. However, we kept pushing, and testing and developing our lollipops, and once we launched, we were overwhelmed with support. I truly believe that if you believe in your brand and your business and are authentic and genuine in your mission, you will be successful.”

For more information Cumberland and Clover, email [email protected]