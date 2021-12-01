Vancouver fitness company offers space-saving home workout equipment



The founders of Better Body understand that after the pandemic, attending the gym has become increasingly difficult.

Rather than focusing on getting you to the gym, they’ve focused on bringing the gym to you.

Better Body offers space-saving home workout equipment so you can continue your fitness journey from home.

Changes are nothing new for the founders of Better Body.

Through the pandemic, both Saam Rahim and Max McKenzie ran multiple businesses that were “hit bad”. Coming to terms that the current economic conditions in big part led to the slowdown of their existing ventures, the duo set their sights on new opportunities that may arise as a result of COVID-19.

The two decided to focus on the things that they could control, whilst letting go of the things they could not.

As avid fitness enthusiasts and gym-goers, they noticed an emerging shift in that market as gyms across North America were ordered to embrace strict restrictions and close their doors. Knowing that consumers would shift their focus on new ways to stay active, the two founded Better Body workout equipment for the home.

Better Body started with one product: adjustable dumbbells. They have since expanded to over 50 fitness products spanning over 3 main categories, including powerlifting, weights, and cardio.

Rahim & McKenzie have learned a lot over the past year, the main being that “rather than getting hung up on losses and playing the blame game, you’ve got to pull yourself together, pay attention to the market and behaviour changes, and take action.”

“The world will consistently throw challenges your way and many of these challenges will be completely out of your control,” Rahim explained.

“But true character is built and predicated on how we decide to navigate and move with these challenges. We can either let them stand in our way and complain, or we can embrace them and get creative.”

Rahim & McKenzie have big hopes for their company and aim to become a key player in the global marketplace for gym equipment. They’d like for Better Body to become the one-stop shop for the worlds gymming needs.

Those interested in getting their home gym started can check out Better Body online.