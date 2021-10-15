This Vancouver-based artist spreads love through her paintings



With a mission of spreading love as much as she can through her artwork, Miriam Aroeste works with her heart and soul as much as she does with her hands.

In addition to being a passionate artist, Aroeste supports multiple causes and charities as she loves helping and inspiring young artists in the community.

After working in the film industry for a few years, Miriam Aroeste started a family and decided that she wanted to start something new career-wise. As she was already creating art on the side, Aroeste decided to try her hand at being a full-time Artist.

When asked about her inspirations, Aroeste told Daily Hive that life itself is what inspires her to create. “I’m really attracted to nature, colour and sensation, I draw my inspiration from what I see but I paint what I feel. My work is very intuitive and in the moment.”

“I think that all our work is biographical and painting, for me, is another way of keeping a diary where we journal about our own daily existence.”

Aroeste aims to communicate and share her own feelings in each piece.

“My vivacious works stand as mirrors to my emotions and allow an emotive interaction that strikes instant connectivity between the viewer and the work,” she told Daily Hive.

“It stirs a reaction to the bold and unabashed power, transcending the manifestation of verve through colour and shape. You can get an immense sense of my personal discovery and creative journey thanks to the tactile qualities of my creations. There lies amongst the many levels and grains an almost comforting, nurturing feeling of self-exploration, adding depth to the many coats of meaning that make up my work.”

That being said, Aroeste gives the viewer total freedom to interpret their own feelings and sensations. “I want them to find their own meanings.”

Aroeste loves being an Artist in Vancouver and would love to see more initiatives and opportunities for emerging artists.

