An innocent question about what people’s favourite and least favourite suburban areas around Metro Vancouver sparked a massive conversation on Reddit.
The simple question had over 300 replies, and soon, a battle between the sweet suburban areas kicked off. People had a LOT of opinions on what neighbourhoods were the best and worst.
Here’s a list of how people online rated the different Metro Vancouver neighbourhoods.
BC’s worst-rated suburbs
Mission
At the top of the thread placed Mission, but not for being a good city. Hundreds of people in the thread agreed with the comment, “mission [is] f*cking terrible.”
Some users tried to defend Mission, saying they don’t think it should be included in the thread, but that didn’t stop others from piling on the hate. One person shared how they couldn’t believe how expensive the houses there go for.
Maple Ridge
Maple Ridge was another suburb that didn’t meet the standard for a nice suburban neighbourhood for Redditors. They came after the town while also taking a jab at Mission, calling it “Mission’s alcoholic father.”
Others came after the suburb for its people rather than the place.
Richmond
This neighbourhood made its way onto the worst-rated list after a heavy debate in the comments. While some people shared their love of the city, others called it “eerie” and even described it as “soul-less, disconnected, and surprisingly dirty.”
Langley
Langley did not get a lot of love from locals. People online described going to the city as “entering a different world,” but not in a good way. The city was called “soul-less” by one user, and another called the Costco parking lot “literal hell on earth.”
Vancouver’s top-rated suburbs
Port Moody
It wasn’t all bad news for Metro Vancouver neighbourhoods, though. Port Moody seems to be a fan favourite of Redditors, with users calling the city “beautiful.”
North Vancouver
People seem to like North Vancouver as a neighbourhood but don’t think it’s worth the struggle of the Lions Gate bridge commute. Simply put by one user, “North van is nice but that traffic jam during rush hour.”
Do you agree with how these neighbourhoods were ranked? Let us know in the comments below.