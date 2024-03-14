Vancouver barbershops that'll have you looking slick for spring break

Spring is just around the corner, and with the weather improving and some warm temperatures on the way, it might be time for a new fade at one of the best barbershops in Vancouver.

These barbershops offer varying prices and styles, and one is sure to suit your needs, including “the one with the dog in the doorway.”

It’s by no means an exhaustive list, as there are plenty more worthy spots in Vancouver, but these are some of the spots that have the best reviews and word-of-mouth praise.

Having been open for just over eight years now, Paulie’s has become a fixture on Main Street.

Paulie’s offers a variety of services, from standard haircuts to full beard trims. Many hair styling products are up for grabs, along with merch that’ll make you look like a true Vancouverite.

The shop’s star is the sweet pup, Stella, which has led to the slogan, “The one with the dog in the doorway.”

Not only slick fades but sick tunes are likely to accompany your cut.

Top-notch service is something you can safely expect at Paulie’s, and you can book online.

Address: 4326 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-3995

Founded in 2019 by brothers Marvin & Marlon Soriano, Knowledge Barbers is dedicated to serving the community as it is to advocate for it.

Through fundraisers and charitable sports events, they have kickstarted giveback programs for various Vancouver organizations, including the Chinatown Merchants Association, Right To Play Canada, and youth sports teams at St. Patrick’s Secondary (their alma mater).

The Kingsway location is currently closed due to repairs, but the Commercial Drive spot is alive and well.

Address: 1027 Commercial Drive

Phone: 604-620-1565

Dez, the owner of Boombox, has been cutting hair for over five years and started this shop at just 21 years of age.

Don’t let his age fool you, though. Dez and his team offer some of the best cuts in the city, along with a friendly vibe. The space also has a killer aesthetic.

Prices are slightly below the norm in Vancouver, which is another plus.

Address: 2460 Heather Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-9373

Nights Faded is a relatively new spot in Vancouver that offers a variety of services, including hair services and even tattoos.

The shop has killer reviews and is located in South Vancouver, easily accessible by transit.

Address: 1402 E 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-9724

It’s more than a haircut you’d receive at Sorrento; you’d be taking a seat in a piece of Vancouver history.

This establishment has been around since the ’50s, and to survive that long, you have to be doing something very right.

Sorrento’s has a waitlist; you can text 604-330-8137 to put your name on it.

Address: 2417 East Hastings, Vancouver

The Belmont has been giving men sick fades and perfectly manicured beards since 2007 and is located in beautiful Mount Pleasant. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred.

Phone: 111 East Broadway, Vancouver

Address: 604-568-6238

Located on Victoria Drive, Del Ray offers a chill vibe and a reasonably affordable cut to go along with it. But, of course, you can just book a beard trim if you feel shaggy.

Address: 2496 Victoria Drive

Phone: 778-235-2886

How would you like to sip a cappuccino or a glass of scotch with your cut or shave? You can make that a reality at Regal Grooming Lounge, which automatically makes it one of the best barbershops in Vancouver.

Or better yet, ask for a martini, shaken, not stirred, and come out feeling and looking like 007, thanks to this classy joint.

They’ve also got a referral bonus if you have any friends who are lookin’ shaggy.

Address: 415 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-343-7668

While Big Joy doesn’t only cater to men, there’s no doubt the professionals here will handle your hair with the utmost care and attention to detail.

They offer a full range of services, including a whole suite of different hair colouring if you’re feeling adventurous.

Address: 875 East Hastings Street

Phone: 604-565-5582

Who wouldn’t want a haircut from someone who calls himself “Farzad the happy barber”?

Farzad’s is located in Yaletown and has been a mainstay for manscaping for nearly 20 years. If you’re looking for a straight-razor shave, Farzad is renowned for his technique.

Address: #126-1208 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-408-0060

A relative newcomer on the block, Struggle & Style opened recently and there’s already been lots of buzz – pun intended – about it.

The shop opened up in September of this year. Prices are on par with other shops in Vancouver, and the barber also offers hot towel shaves.

Address: 8385 St. George Street, Unit 6

Phone: 778-313-0675