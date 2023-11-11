If you’re looking for a picture-perfect destination but don’t want to venture very far from Vancouver, then we have a stunning romantic travel destination for you.

Travel Lemming dropped its list of the 50 best places to travel, and a spot just a few hours from Vancouver cracked the top 20.

Curated by the free online guide’s team of experienced travellers, the annual list contains emerging destinations and hidden gems perfect for longer trips.

Coming in at #14 is Vashon Island in Washington. This spot is known for its cider and farm-to-table restaurants; plus, it’s only a 20-minute ferry ride from Seattle.

If you’re all about picking fresh produce and scouring fresh farm stands to discover great deals, this destination is the one for you.

Whether it’s spotting orcas offshore at the Point Robinson Lighthouse or exploring the uncrowded beaches at each end of the island, this quaint but rural getaway allows you to leave the big city life at home for a romantic getaway.

If you’re coming from Vancouver by car, it will take you just over four hours, plus an extra 20 minutes for the ferry ride.

Or, if you want to get there faster, Amtrak Cascades has launched a winter flash sale, and tickets for a train trip are selling for just $28.

Travel Lemming says the best time to visit is from May to September, but don’t let that stop you. Since Metro Vancouver’s winter will be more mild, you will have ample time to enjoy this coveted spot.

“Few of Washington’s many islands are as easily accessible as Vashon, a picture-perfect place for romance. It’s just twenty minutes from Seattle, but this rural getaway abandons big-city convenience for pastoral charm,” Travel Lemming stated.

The website noted that locally grown cuisine and cocktails can be enjoyed at The Ruby Brink in Vashon’s quaint downtown.

