You can train from Seattle to Vancouver this winter for only $28

Are you thinking of travelling to Portland or Seattle this winter? A new sale might be just the ticket to the winter vacation of your dreams.

Amtrak Cascades has launched a winter flash sale, and tickets for a train trip are selling for just $28.

There’s a small catch: the $28 deal is in place for those returning from Seattle and doesn’t apply to the roundtrip from Vancouver.

But a one-way ticket from Vancouver to Seattle is also reduced and selling for $36, which leaves plenty of savings for some onboard snacks or some sightseeing activities.

You could also add another night into your weekend getaway and visit Portland, as the sale means Portland to Seattle tickets are selling for only $22 right now.

The sale is underway until November 15 and will apply to travel dates between December 4 and March 15. To learn more, go to the website.

