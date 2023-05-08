Welcome Matt: Best and worst landing spots for Bedard if Canucks don't win draft lottery tonight
The NHL draft lottery goes tonight with its biggest prize since Connor McDavid in 2015.
It’s the other Connor. Or our Connor if you’re a British Columbian.
North Vancouver’s Connor Bedard is perhaps the greatest hockey prospect our province has ever produced. And so if he can’t be a Canuck — and the local team has just a three per cent chance at landing him, worst of all teams — then let’s deliver him to a franchise and market we can feel good about.
Forgive me if this sounds too parochial, but let’s handicap the teams, odds and potential destinations:
1. Anaheim (25.5%)
He’ll never be bigger than Mickey Mouse and calling Anaheim a B-market might be slanderous to B-markets. The Ducks are the second team in SoCal. Hard no.
2. Chicago (13.5%)
The Wirtz family and this organization don’t deserve him. Not after the way they handled the sexual assault of Kyle Beach. Hard no.
3. Columbus (11.5%)
The place where NHL light goes to die. There are no national endorsement opportunities for anyone in Columbus. Hard no.
4. San Jose (9.5%)
Just down the coast, terrific sunbelt market, could really use his services. Alas, in the Canucks’ division. Hard no.
5. Montreal (8.5%)
Already have had too many nice things over too long a period, including Juraj Slafkovsky last year. Hard no.
6. Arizona (7.5%)
Coyotes would need him most with a vote on a potential new arena coming up. But Bedard going there would be a Rolls Royce outside tin shack. Hard no.
- You might also like:
- When and how to watch the NHL draft lottery tonight
7. Philadelphia (6.5%)
Big hockey market that could really use a boost. Eastern Conference, too. We’d only see him once a year, but so be it.
8. Washington (6%)
Bedard to Ovechkin for record-setting goal No. 895 has a nice ring to it until you consider a) Ovie is Vladimir Putin’s chief sporting propagandist; and b) the Canucks could’ve had Washington’s odds with more losses down the stretch. Hard no.
9. Detroit (5%)
Like Philly, a terrific hockey market that could really use a star. Also sitting on Canucks’ former odds, which disqualifies the Wings from being a feel-good winner. Nope.
10. St. Louis (3.5%)
Relatively inoffensive other than being a recent Cup champion and employing Jordan Binnington. Again, one spot away from the Canucks and with odds that could’ve been Vancouver’s. Nope.
So, really, if Bedard can’t be a Canuck after tonight, let him be a Philadelphia Flyer. Beyond that, the only options are nauseating.