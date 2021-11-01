The ultimate gift for every kind of tech lover

With the holidays fast approaching, it’s never too early to start contemplating the perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

Since we love a good bargain, we’ve got our sights set on Black Friday for scoring the best deals on presents for the tech-lovers in our lives.

This year, we’re looking to snag a deal on something that will breathe new meaning into the concept of the home theatre system: the LG OLED TV.

Think: popcorn-fueled movie nights and game days spent cheering on your favourite teams. After all, the best gifts for others are ones we get to enjoy ourselves (right?).

From avid gamers to movie buffs, it’s the gift that your tech-obsessed partner, parent, or other loved one will relish for years to come. So, whatever that person might be passionate about, here’s a curated breakdown of the features they’ll love.

The sports fanatic – light up the game

Bigger is better, especially when it comes to watching the game — and LG’s lineup of OLED TVs range from 48-inches to 83-inches for a larger-than-life experience. The AI Picture Pro technology means every play has enhanced depth thanks to its ability to detect objects and bring three-dimensionality to the screen.

With an LG OLED TV, there’s also no bad seat in the house. The smooth motion of fast sporting action means being a spectator has never been so spectacular — and a front-row seat to all the best sporting events. With self-lit pixels and OLED Motion Pro (which is not supported on streaming content), viewers can enjoy smoother action and a clearer viewing experience — so a play is never missed.

And for those sports enthusiasts who like to stay in the know about their favourite teams: there’s Sports Alert, which enables results and start times for upcoming or ongoing games – even while you’re watching other content.

Naturally, what’s a sports game without high-quality sound that makes you feel like you’re right there in the stadium? All it takes is connecting a couple of speakers to your LG OLED before being fully immersed in the sounds of the big game with Bluetooth Surround Ready functionality.

The movie buff – light up the story

There’s a reason why some of Hollywood’s biggest directors and artists swear by LG’s OLED TV, and that’s because of its stellar picture quality and sound. In fact, it was even honoured by film experts at the 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards.

The distinct viewing experience starts, once again, with the OLED’s self-lit pixels, which portray perfect blacks, crystal-clear pictures, and vivid colours. The built-in HDR 10 Pro technology, on the other hand, uses metadata to adjust colour and brightness — making everything appear more detailed and realistic.

The latest innovations from Dolby — Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos — also optimize picture quality based on the content you’re watching, while the surround sound simultaneously delivers powerful audio.

Movie buffs will also finally be able to watch their favourite movies the way they were intended to be seen. By turning on Filmmaker Mode, motion smoothing is disabled to preserve a film’s original aspect ratios, colours, and frame rates — giving new meaning to the term “director’s cut.”

The avid gamer – light up the play

The gamer in your life will be enthralled by the LG OLED TV’s lightning-fast response time of one millisecond. They’ll never lag again with the ability to instantly have all their moves translate on-screen and give them a huge edge on the competition.

LG has also joined some of the world’s biggest developers and tech companies in ensuring the best HDR gaming experience. In combination with self-lit pixels, HGiG technology delivers the best graphics in the game (pun intended) and just as the developers envisioned.

LG continues to work with industry-leading companies to ensure the best possible gaming experience and partnered with NVIDIA and AMD to make its OLED TV the only G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium certified TV. Combine all this with the stunning picture quality and ultra-fast response times of OLED, and you’re guaranteed to get the most out of gaming every time you play.

As any regular gamer will tell you, frame rates matter. They can also change frequently throughout the game, which means you need a TV that can adjust and adapt quickly. That’s why LG OLED TVs support VRR, ALLM, and eARC that meet the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications. These features enable fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics, giving you a more lifelike experience and a better chance of winning.

The art lover – light up the space

Art and design lovers with an affinity for the latest tech will love being able to transform their space into a gallery (when they’re not using their flatscreens to watch movies or flip through their latest photos). With LG OLED TV’s Gallery Mode, you can display works of art and stunning destinations from LG’s image library, or even your own photos.

The flatscreen’s super slim design makes it appear almost like a picture frame — and with the easy-to-install Gallery Mount, it will give off the illusion of being a hung piece of art. Using the mount, the cables are also easily concealed to maintain that art gallery look.

Alternatively, the Gallery Stand provides the freedom to place your TV wherever you want. Gone are the days of having your TV remain static. Now, it can move around and be adjusted, all while looking artful.

To find out more about LG OLED TVs, you can visit lg.ca.