Surrey is a city with tons of awesome hidden gems serving up authentic and drool-worthy cuisine.

Here are three restaurants that will simply “wow” your taste buds during your trip over the Alex Fraser bridge the next time you’re in town.

Shalimar Paan & Ice Cream Bar

Shalimar Paan takes a modern twist on traditional Indian delicacies and serves them street style. You can find wildly flavoured shakes and faloodas on their menu, like Butterscotch, Rose, and M&M. Not to mention, they have mouthwatering cheesy masala fries, burgers, and even Maggi noodles on their menu.

Address: #311, 8128 128 Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-598-0123

If you’re looking for authentic Mexican cuisine served in big portions, this is definitely the place to go! Guacamole Mexican Grill has a top-notch menu filled with almost every craving imaginable, including deluxe nachos, birria tacos, burritos, pupusas, and even breakfast plates that are tempting, to say the least. Not to forget, their horchata is literally the perfect balance between sweet and spicy.

Address: 13646 Grosvenor Road, Surrey

Phone: 604-580-0840

Around for over four decades, this amazing pizza joint is truly like no other. Elvis Pizza offers a wide variety of gourmet and specialty pizzas, along with appetizers like garlic bites and flavoured wings. They also have salad, pasta, and subs if you’re not into pizza. The best part is, they are open late every single day.

Address: 14916 104 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-581-2814