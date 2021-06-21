Best pizza in Burnaby you need to try at least once
There is truly no better comfort food than a warm slice of pizza, and Burnaby has tons of delicious options to choose from.
You can go for pizza classics like Margherita and Prosciutto, or get creative with your toppings. The choice is yours.
Here are our picks for the best pizza places in Burnaby.
Trattoria Burnaby
Stop by the Trattoria location in Burnaby for Italian cuisine and their delicious pizzas. Their options range from Margharita, Prosciutto, Vendura, and more.
Address: 4501 Kingsway #102, Burnaby
Phone: 604-424-8779
Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria
Stop by Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria for an authentic oven-baked pizza to enjoy with your family and friends.
Address: 6011 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-8002
Viva Sue Pizza
This mom-and-pop pizzeria has been serving the local community since 1986. All their pizzas are made with the finest mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, tangy tomato sauce, and daily cooked crust.
Address: 5115 Canada Way, Burnaby
Phone: 604-522-5200
Sopra Sotto Pizzeria
Offering hand-made pizza from their wood-oven fire, Sopra Sotto is sure to give you a taste of Italian cuisine and fresh ingredients.
Address: 4022 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-423-3310
Boston Pizza
Boston Pizza is famous for gourmet pizzas made with their signature hand-pressed dough. Head on over to watch a sports game, or catch up with loved ones.
Address: 135-6200 McKay Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-431-6565
Address: 5801 Marine Way, Burnaby
Phone: 604-434-7555
Bella Pizza
Known for creating “the finest pizza in town,” Bella pizza opened the first store on Denman Street, Vancouver in 1979, as a small family pizzeria.
Address: 14624 Imperial Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-438-3555
Me-n-Ed’s Pizza Parlors
Me-n-Ed’s has a variety of top trending, mouth-watering specialty pizzas available. Options include Greek, BBQ, and Meat Lovers pizza.
Address: 7110 Hall Avenue, Burnaby, BC
Phone: 604-521-8881
Stan’s Pizza Joint
Stan’s is known for its great options and affordable prices. Try unique pizzas such as the “Peaking Pork,” made up of Hoisin Sauce, Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Onion & Green Pepper.
Address: 4527 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-298-5711