The couple that enjoys the great outdoors together stays together. When you’re planning your next date, try one of these activities that are both active and fun.

Whether you both enjoy soaring down the slopes, biking along the seawall, or just going for a romantic stroll, the Vancouver area has got it all.

Hit the slopes

A paradise for skiers is just waiting for you mere minutes outside of Vancouver, on the North Shore.

Grouse, Cypress, and Seymour all have some incredible ski slopes to take advantage of, whether you’re brand new to the sport or have been doing it for years.

Traipse through the snow

If skiing is not your thing, then go snowshoeing. There are plenty of scenic snowshoe trails to explore near the city.

One of the most popular spots is Dog Mountain at Seymour. It’s a relatively short and easy 5 km trek up to the summit, which offers unsurpassed views of Vancouver.

Skate the day away

There are plenty of outdoor skating rinks to enjoy with your loved one for a fun date that is also easy on the wallet.

The ice rink at Robson Square is a beloved Vancouver tradition. Bring your own skates or rent a pair on-site.

Take a hike

Vancouver is the perfect place for hiking, as there are lots of trails that are open all year long.

Go for a scenic nature walk at Pacific Spirit Park near UBC, or step it up a notch with a hike to the breathtaking Norvan Falls, which is nestled in the lush forest of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver.

Practice makes perfect

Yogis can improve their practice with a relaxing session at one of the city’s many pristine parks or beaches.

Sunset Beach Park and English Bay Beach are just a couple of options where you and your partner can do yoga with a view.

Bike the seawall

Enjoy this classic Vancouver date activity that never gets old. Biking the Stanley Park Seawall is the perfect date, whether it’s a first date or you’ve been together for years.

Going for a sunset ride is even more romantic as you can take a break at one of the beaches and take in the sunset while sitting hand-in-hand.

Take a scenic stroll

Looking for something new to do? Visit the newly opened elevated pathway nestled amongst the lush trees of the Upper Lands area of West Vancouver.

The 200-metre-long wooden bridge is an idyllic spot to bring your significant other, as it’s all lit up at night and offers spectacular views of Vancouver.