New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are some noteworthy new restaurants and food spots in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Japan’s Garaku Soup Curry has opened its first-ever Canadian location in Metro Vancouver, and Dished was able to get a sneak peek ahead of its launch.

Since it was founded in 2007, Garaku has opened several locations around Japan, as well as an outpost in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, the chain is in Canada and is hoping to open more locations in the near future.

Address: Aberdeen Centre – Unit 1360, 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dear Gus Snack Bar (@deargussnackbar)

Vancouver’s new destination for European wine and snacks is open.

You can’t miss its bold blue exterior on Quebec Street in Mount Pleasant. The menu features an array of eats like ricotta gnocchi, mussels, cheese and charcuterie, to name a few.

Address: 2040 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Ama Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨AMA BAR✨ (@ama.rawbar)

Ama’s kept itself mostly under wraps, but it’s currently taking reservations for those looking to try a new spot for cocktails and bites.

“The stage is set, and we look forward to hosting you.” Address: 3980 Fraser Street, Vancouver Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary’s (@garysontwelfth)

This Fairview gem launched earlier this fall on W 12th Avenue in Vancouver.

The menu offers bites like steelhead trout, risotto, pork cheek, and more. Find it open Tuesday to Saturday at 5 pm.

Address: 1485 W 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-245-3800

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pax Romana Tapas and Bar (@paxromana.vancouver)

Here’s a new intriguing hangout located on Commercial Drive.

Patrons can expect to find a selection of wines and bespoke cocktails up for order alongside an array of Mediterranean tapas.

Address: 1670 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.

With files from Marco Ovies