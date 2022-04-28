King Street West is about to get a brand new dining experience as the owners of Marbl open up a new venture.

Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill is slated to open its doors to the public on May 6 and it boasts a menu reminiscent of the European coastline. The restaurant has taken over the space that strip club For Your Eyes Only had occupied until August 2020.

The upscale seafood spot features a menu created by Aria chef Evan Dickenson. He combines French fine dining with coastal flavours.

The restaurant aims to have an upbeat and celebratory vibe to become the perfect place for any occasion.

The menu will focus on fresh and sustainably sourced items, just like its sister restaurant, MARBL.

Located in the heart of King Street’s food scene, at King and Portland, this elevated seafood experience is sure to be a popular spot.

Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill

Address: 563 King Street West, Toronto

Phone: 437-231-5057

