Low on cash but want to grab a quick bite to eat? If you happen to be in Burnaby, there are tons of options for cheap eats.

Expect everything from burgers to donairs to pasta on this list. There’s a variety of grub in this area you can chow down on without breaking the bank.

Here are our picks for best cheap eats in Burnaby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonspastabar (@antonspastabar)

Mamma Mia! Anton’s is known for its extremely generous portions that are mostly under $20. Alfredo, spaghettini, and bolognese — you name it, you can order it and enjoy it for one, two, or three meals depending on your appetite. If you finish the entire mountain of pasta on your plate, you even get a special Anton’s pen.

Address: 4260 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-6636

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jen (@jayykei)

Located near Metrotown, The Bao Place serves fresh, homemade steamed buns with an array of tasty ingredients. The most popular baos include pork deluxe, barbeque delight, spicy chicken, and any of the sweet baos.

Address: 4673 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 778-712-3228

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50’s Burgers (@50sburgers)

50’s Burgers is an independently owned burger joint in Burnaby, known for making “real hamburgers.” They have tons of options for burgers under $10, such as veggie, meat or chicken — so be sure to stop on by.

Address: 7741 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-1950

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian | Vancouver (@dinevancity)

The X-Site Grill & Bistro is known for its affordable burgers, pasta, grilled chicken, and sandwiches. If you’re feeling like something less heavy, they also offer soups and salads under $10.

Address: 4625 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-298-7483

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANCOUVER FOODIE & HOME BAKER (@yvrfooddiary)

The One Restaurant offers standard Taiwanese comfort food for a great price. Options include fried rice, fried noodles, dumplings and even bubble tea as a dessert.

Address: 5908 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-569-1866

Facebook

Turkish Donair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Kwan (@beyondtherhetoric)

Turkish Donair offers a great selection of beef, chicken, and lamb donairs for around $10. The platters here are hefty and also come in around ten bucks — a great spot for cheap eats if you ask us.

Address: 4066 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 778-371-0371

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Thai Restaurant 🇹🇭🇨🇦 (@chadthai_burnaby)

Chad Thai Restaurant is committed to providing healthy and delicious food at an affordable price. Come try favourites like Chicken Cashew, Thai Noodle Soup, and Crispy Wonton.

Address: 4010 E Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-677-1489

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D&S (@food_youandme)

Mr. Pan Pizza is a Burnaby staple. It offers all the classic Indian-style pizza flavours and then some. Enjoy one of Mr. Pan’s pizza and curry combos if you want a taste of everything this Canada Way eatery has to offer.

Address: 3718 Canada Way, Burnaby

Phone: 604-433-8700