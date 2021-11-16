2021 gift guide: Gifts for the coolest kid on the block

Trying to get the best gift for the kiddo or baby on your holiday shopping list is never an easy task.

This year, let Daily Hive take the stress out of your decision making with our 2021 gift guide for the coolest kids on your list.

From toys to tech to gear that isn’t afraid of hitting a few muddy puddles — or ski hills — we’ve got you covered.

The classic Around the World Lego kit ($69.99) will keep your budding adventurer engaged for hours as they create 15 build ideas based on iconic animals and objects from around the world. The set also contains a colourful wall map that shows kids the home continent of each plant and animal.

BC’s Jan and Jul has gained a cult-like following from parents who know that warm and waterproof is the way to survive Canadian winters with kids. From its Stay-Put Cozy Booties for babies (32.99) to waterproof Mittens with a Cause that donates 10 meals for a child in need with each purchase ($25.99), they are purchases you can feel good about making.

Swatch has just teamed up with the iconic Peanuts brand on a whimsical collection of kids watches. The vibrant and cheery Pow Wow Charlie Brown edition ($130) is sure to be a timeless treasure.

One of the most recognizable brands for kids apparel in the country, Vancouver-founded Paper Plain makes hip streetwear for wee ones. Founded four years ago to push the boundaries of children’s fashion, Paper Plain creates inspired tees, crews, hoodies and hats that will seriously up every kiddo’s daily style.

Let kids get their beans out — and save your couch in the process — with a mini indoor trampoline (ToysRUs, $59). This Little Tykes gem even has a handlebar for stability and can be folded down for easier storage.

Modelled after French under trousers, these made-in-Canada rain pants from Fairechild ($82) come in a range of stylish nature-inspired colours like morel and red oak. Suspenders help the pants stay put for younger kids, and brass snaps that open at the waistline support independent dressing. Bonus: The pants are machine washable and designed to fit through at least three sizes, so they’ll last well beyond the winter months.

Start the Lego obsession early in life with the LEGO® DUPLO® Town Amusement Park ($139), a set that lets toddlers explore a mix of attractions meant to engage, entertain and stimulate growing minds. With slides, a Ferris wheel, train and colour-changing rainbow light, it’ll transport your whole family to the fair.

Let the wee ones in your life conquer any terrain, and nail some serious style in the process with the Kensington Treklite boots from Vancouver’s Native Shoes ($75). With patterns including pink and gold Glitter Child, they’ll truly let your wild child SHINE.

Don’t let a little adverse weather stand between a kid and their precious playtime. The Tuffo Muddy Buddy ($36.95) is a weatherproof coverall with dual zippers for quick on-the-go changes and a generous fit to support movement and layers and layers of clothes. Comes in sizes 12 months all the way up to 5T.

Kids can create a whole make-believe world inside the Westport Dollhouse from Pottery Barn Kids ($349). With two floors and an attic, and a shingled roof, the realistic home is beautifully made and perfect for play. Bonus: You can have the home personalized with your family name.

With its adult versions selling out at nearly every drop, Vessi has branched out to children’s shoes, making puddle jumping a family sport. The Kids Weekend ($95) is 100% waterproof, with a lightweight knit and machine washable.

These clear 3D Picasso tiles can be configured in hundreds of ways, translating to (hopefully) hundreds of hours of play. This starter set comes with 100 pieces for $59.99 (Amazon)

Kids are always snacking. Ditch the plastic and Tupperware tubs for a bento-style zero-waste lunch box for the kiddo in your life from PlanetBox. PVC-free, dishwasher-safe with separate compartments, attached lids and dipper container for sauces and wet items, it’s perfect for smaller meals and snacks on the run. Bonus: Each box comes with a set of cute magnets.

Founded by twin sisters Eleanor and Angel around five years ago with their signature teethers and pacifier clips, Vancouver designer-led baby brand Loulou Lollipop has ventured out into table wear — and it’s adorable. With a ferociously cute wildlife collection of animal-shaped snack plates, cutlery and even chopsticks, these are easy to clean and sure to make mealtime a breeze. Bonus: All are free of BPA, Phthalates, and harmful substances.

Created by Vancouver artist Rachelle Warkentin, The Baby Banner ($105) is a custom one-of-a-kind first portrait for your wee one. Hand-drawn and printed on 100% cotton rag paper with a natural finish, Warkentin creates the work with a reference photo and uses minimal, bold strokes to preserve the image that is sure to be a heritage keepsake for the whole family to enjoy.

Durable and fashionable, backpacks from Herschel (from $44) will make schooldays a little bit more merry and bright for all the kiddos in your life. They also make a line of very durable and dependable diaper bags that stand up well to the elements, as well as all kinds of baby-related messes.

Waterproof, wind and rainproof, the MEC Toaster Suit is perfect for all-weather play for your favourite little one all winter long ($159). Infant sizes run 6 to 24 months, with kid sizes up to 7.