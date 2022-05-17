The ultimate guide to this year’s best Father’s Day gift ideas

Still hunting for a present for dear old Dad — or for the father figure in your life?

We’ve rounded up tons of suggestions for the perfect Father’s Day gift.

BUDGET-FRIENDLY GIFTS UNDER $100

Soap

The limited-edition, packaging-free Big Moustache Soap ($8.25) from LUSH was inspired by Salvador Dali’s unmistakeable moustache. Ideal for cleansing, hydrating and exfoliating both face and body, this soap contains beneficial ingredients such as extra virgin coconut oil and organic cocoa butter, along with soothing usnea barbata, also known as old man’s beard infusion.

Earbuds

The Push Active True Wireless Earbuds ($99.99) from Skullcandy are perfect for wearing during active adventures, both indoors and outdoors. They resist water and sweat, and the comfy over-ear hooks hold them firmly in place. Hands-free voice control means Dad can pause, adjust the volume, take a call and more, without ever touching the earbuds.

Mug

If you’re looking for a classic Father’s Day gift for the dad — or grandpa — who has everything, you can’t go wrong with a coffee mug emblazoned with “Super Dad” ($14), “Dear Dad, Thank You” ($14) or “Grandpa: A Dad Without Rules” ($14) from Indigo.

Shirt & Shorts

Made from soft and stretchy French terry knit cotton, the Soul Crewneck ($70) and Soul Lounge Shorts ($65) from Soul Self Apparel are the perfect Father’s Day gift for the papa who enjoys chilling out in comfort. For every item sold, the company donates partial proceeds to The Soul Self Project, which supports various feel-good initiatives throughout Metro Vancouver.

Chocolates

Dads with a sweet tooth can’t resist the Dad’s Stash ($17) or Father’s Day Classics Gift Box ($22) from Purdys Chocolatier. Also highly recommended is the BC company’s vegan chocolate collection — the “mylk” is made from rice powder, but even the pickiest palates can’t tell the difference.

Shoes

Dad can put his best foot forward in fun Jefferson Print footwear ($68) from Native Shoes. Colourful options run the gamut from tie-dye to stripes to cute animals. Lightweight and odour-resistant, each pair is shock-absorbent and can be washed by hand. And once the shoes eventually wear out, they can be returned to the company, which will grind them up and repurpose the bouncy material in playground flooring, insulation and more.

LEGO Kit

For the dad who’s still a kid at heart — and likes the thought of saving the world: The LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle playset ($99.99) includes minifigures such as Thor, Black Panther and Scarlet Witch, along with Iron Man’s lab, a prison cell and more. Because no one’s ever too old for LEGO.

Personalized Socks

Treat a cat dad or pooch papa to a pair of custom socks ($24 US) from DivvyUp featuring his favourite fuzzy-faced critter. (Yes, photos of human children are also allowed, as is artwork drawn by tiny humans.) For each pair of socks sold, DivvyUp donates a pair to a homeless shelter — more than 1.4 million pairs so far.

Baseball Cap

The aptly named Organic Cotton Dad Hat ($42) from Good for Sunday is made in northern Ontario. It’s the perfect topper on a lazy Sunday afternoon — or any other day of the week.

Beach Chair

The sturdy but lightweight Kåseberga Beach Chair ($39.99) from IKEA is designed for long days at the beach, music festivals, soccer games and anywhere else Dad wants to sit and stay awhile.

BBQ Bundle

The BBQ Bundle ($46) from Montreal brand Smoke Show is the ideal Father’s Day gift for the dad who lives for grilling season. The bundle includes a jalapeño spice blend and jalapeño BBQ sauce — for perfectly seasoning meat and veggies — along with a wooden scraper to keep the barbecue itself clean.

Polo Shirt & Shorts

The Everyday Striped Polo Shirt ($45) and Summer Seersucker Shorts ($60) from The Bay are part of the beloved Canadian brand’s new line of elevated essentials, Hudson North. The line is filled with wardrobe staples in timeless neutral tones, with the occasional burst of colour.

Coffee

The ideal Father’s Day gift for the coffee connoisseur is the Single Origin Filter Tasting Set ($59) from 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters. This tasty trio features three single-origin filter coffees, sustainably sourced from Honduras, Guatemala and Ethiopia.

Body Gel-Cream

Breathe Weightless Body Gel-Cream ($32) from The Body Shop is part of the brand’s new four-step Breathe routine, designed to help clear busy minds and promote inner calm. Moisturizing without being greasy, the gel-cream contains natural ingredients such as eucalyptus essential oil, rosemary essential oil and organic olive oil.

Mixologist Set

The Our Table Preston 6-Piece Mixologist Set ($60) from Bed Bath & Beyond includes a shaker, muddler, beaker, jigger, strainer and stirrer — the perfect Father’s Day gift for any craft-cocktail connoisseur. Let’s all raise a glass to that!

Shoes

If Dad is already a Vans fan, then it’s probably time to replace his battered but beloved Old Skool sneakers ($85). Originally called the Vans #36 when they debuted in 1977, these iconic kicks are made from durable suede and canvas.

Tote Bag

UNIQLO teamed up with Irish designer JW Anderson on a new collection inspired by Britain’s sailing and seaside culture. Made from laminated canvas, the 2Way Tote Bag ($49.90) works equally well at the beach and in the city. Other pieces in the nifty nautical collection include the Oversized Colour Block Jacket ($99.90) and the Contrast Collar Polo Shirt ($39.90).

Memoir

We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story ($25) is the new memoir by Simu Liu. It roams from China to Canada to Hollywood, covering topics such as parental expectations, the immigrant experience, cultural stereotypes — and how Liu went from a failed accounting career to starring in Kim’s Convenience on the CBC and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the Marvel universe.

Turntable

Help Dad relive his glory days with the Crosley Cruiser Plus Turntable ($99.95) from Indigo. It mixes the best of the old (the utterly charming, suitcase-style shell) and the new (Bluetooth output), resulting in a modern take on the classic record player.

Candle

The Sticks & Tabac candle ($40) from Studio Apartment has warm notes of vanilla and honey mixed with tobacco. The Vancouver brand hand-pours coconut apricot wax — which is far gentler on the Earth than the more common soy wax — into reusable, recyclable glass jars. Plus the candles contain no parabens, sulfates or phthalates.

Shorts

The quick-drying, unlined Nylon Short ($64.99) from Taikan can go from lake shores to city streets and back again.

Custom Care Package

If dear old Dad happens to live in downtown Vancouver or downtown Toronto, then you can use Tiggy to curate a care package for him. The ridiculously fast delivery company has mini centres all around both cities, and the delivery people use e-bikes and scooters to get around quickly (while minimizing carbon emissions). Everything from tenderloin steaks and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to beard oil and portable battery charger power banks can be delivered in under 15 minutes.

SPLURGE-WORTHY GIFTS

Pickleball Paddles

If Dad has a naturally competitive nature, then the Aniviia Voltic 1.0 Paddle Set of 2 ($150) is the perfect Father’s Day gift. Made by Vancouver company Aniviia, these paddles are crafted from carbon fibre with a polypropylene honeycomb core, and they’re approved by the USA Pickleball Association for tournament play. Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in North America, combining elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis.

Hammock

The Eno DoubleNest Print Hammock ($115) from Nordstrom was made for chilling on lazy afternoons. It’s large enough to hold two people, but it can fold down small for packing.

Sunglasses

Cool dads look even cooler sporting a pair of Unisex UA Phenom Polarized Sunglasses ($175) from Under Armour. And these stylish sunnies do more than just look good: The polarized lenses are designed to eliminate glare and reduce eye fatigue.

Smokeless Fire Pit

Is Dad irresistibly drawn to flames? Then he needs a smokeless fire pit with its own stand and carrying case. The portable Solo Stove Bonfire Pit and Stand ($429.99) from Nordstrom goes effortlessly from the backyard to the beach and beyond.

Zip-Up Fleece

Give Dad the gift of cozy warmth with a Men’s TKA Attitude Full Zip Fleece ($149.99) from The North Face. This practical piece works well on its own on chilly spring and summer evenings, or it can be layered in the colder months.

Pendant

The Devoted Father talisman ($209 US) shows a bull, representing a father’s selfless devotion to his family, along with the Latin words “Sic Vos Non Vobis” (“Do It But Not for Yourself”). Handcrafted in Vancouver by Pyrrha, the talisman is available in either sterling silver or bronze. The same image can be found on other Pyrrha pieces, such as a key chain ($209 US) and ring ($319 to $369 US).

Inflatable Paddleboard

Each fun, colourful, inflatable paddleboard ($599) from Maddle comes with a paddle, leash and pump, along with a backpack to tote it all in. And with names such as the Dreamer, the Thrillseeker, the Voyager and the Free Spirit, each one is meant to encourage outdoor adventures and exploring.

Anorak

The Men’s Merino Sport Ultralite Anorak ($150) from Smartwool has panels of breathable, temperature-regulating merino wool, along with an outer shell made from recycled nylon, to protect Dad from wind and other wicked weather.

Boots

Available in three colours, the new All-Terrain boot ($249.95) from Blundstone features a Vibram sole, which makes it grippy on mucky, muddy and slippery terrain. But the boots are still as lightweight and flexible as you’d expect from the beloved brand.

Backpack

Made from resin-coated cotton canvas, the Herschel Little America Backpack ($229.99) in the peacoat colourway looks good while keeping its contents protected from nasty weather. A padded inner sleeve can hold a laptop up to 16”. Herschel specializes in timeless bags that meld form with function.

Pants

The new Weightless Poplin AC Pant ($139) from DUER is comfortable and durable — everything you’ve come to expect from the Vancouver brand — but also extremely light and breathable, perfect for warm-weather travel. Dads on the go will want to add these versatile pants to their summertime wardrobes.

Bracelet

Choose from four different types of bead for the Vintage Bloodline Buddha Bracelet ($290): lapis lazuli (pictured), labradorite, onyx or tiger’s-eye. This bold piece looks great either on its own or stacked with other badass bracelets. Each piece of Bloodline jewellery is handmade to order in Vancouver using reclaimed silver.

Fleece Vest

The cozy Mersey Fleece Vest ($495) from Canada Goose is crafted from Kind Fleece, the brand’s new soft and breathable eco-friendly fabric made mainly from recycled wool and wood-based Tencel Lyocell.

Coat

Made from durable organic cotton, the Chore Coat ($205) from Ecologyst has roomy pockets big enough to hold tools, a phone and more. The Victoria-based company stands behind all of their clothing, offering free repairs for life.

Ring

The Cigar Band Ring ($508 to $688) from True Curated Designs is made from solid gold. This eye-catching ring is part of the Vancouver brand’s new Gender Neutral Collection, which includes other gold creations such as the True North Compass Pendant ($256) and the Paperclip Chain ($669).

Toque & Scarf

Keep Dad cozy on a chilly morning with a toque ($45 to $175) and scarf ($98 to $250) from Shed Chetwyn Farms, a 55-acre alpaca farm in Ontario. Soft, sustainable alpaca fleece and yarn are used to make luxurious sweaters, socks and more.

Sneakers

The Men’s Kinetic Breakthru Day Lace Sneaker ($140) from Sorel has eco-friendly cushioning and a chunky rubber outsole. It delivers both comfort and style, in one lightweight, breathable package.

Rug

Help Dad decorate his den or man cave with a wool-and-cotton Rain Area Rug ($389 to $1,059) from Toronto company Mark Krebs. Each one is woven by hand in northern India.