Adorable dogs ride a tiny tricycle in North Vancouver

Two dogs went for a spin on a tiny electric tricycle in North Vancouver Wednesday, leading to an adorable, if strange, spectacle for onlookers.

The two fluffy white pups stood on their hind legs as the scooter buzzed along on Kinsmen Field North. One dog had its paws perched on a red basked, while the second appeared to balance on its own set of handlebars.

A man who appeared to be the dogs’ handler gave the tricycle little pushes as the dogs cruised over the gravel.

This isn’t the first time dogs in the Vancouver area have boarded kid-sized electric vehicles for an outing. Two dogs in the West End are known to ride in a mini cop car for summertime laps on the Sunset Beach seawall. Those canines typically blast hip-hop, so they’ll never sneak up on you.

