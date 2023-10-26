Best Buy recalls over 10,000 pressure cookers in Canada due to burn hazard

Home cooks beware — Best Buy has just recalled thousands of pressure cookers in Canada due to a potential burn hazard.

The electronics and home appliances store issued a recall notice on Thursday involving Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers.

The affected pressure cookers sold at Best Buy have either a six or eight-quart cooking capacity and operate on 120V, according to the notice posted by Health Canada.

The brand name Insignia appears on the front of each pressure cooker and on its permanent product label.

These are the model numbers of the recalled pressure cookers:

6 QT Digital Pressure Cooker: NS-MC60SS9-C

8 QT Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: NS-MC80SS9-C

You can find the model numbers on the permanent product label or on the side of the cooker.

Why is Best Buy recalling these pressure cookers?

According to the recall notice, the pressure cooker has incorrect volume markings on the inner pot.

“This can cause a consumer to overfill the pot and hot foods and liquids to be ejected if the pressure cooker is vented using the quick release method or opened while the contents are pressurized, posing a potential burn hazard to consumers,” reads the recall.

The inner cooking pots are black with a non-stick coating and embossed markings indicating cup and litre measurements.

Best Buy reported that about 10,155 affected Insignia pressure cookers were sold in Canada and approximately 822,489 were sold in the US.

The affected products were sold from October 2017 to June 2023.

As of September 22, 2023, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

However, it has received 31 reports of incidents and 17 reports of burn injuries in the US.

What should you do if you have an affected pressure cooker?

The recall notice advises users to immediately stop using the pressure cookers and contact Best Buy Canada for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve for signalling pressure.

It also provided general safety guidelines when it comes to using pressure cookers.

Best Buy says users should always check that the inner pot is not filled beyond two-thirds capacity, that the lid is fully locked before pressure cooking is started, and that the floating locking valve has dropped before attempting to open the lid when pressure cooking.

For more information on the recall, you can contact Best Buy Canada at 1-888-359-4485 from 7 am to 6 pm CT Monday through Friday, or visit the company website.