Best Buy has a WILD limited-time deal on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp right now

Best Buy is currently having a massive sale, and home appliances are up to 40% off. Yup, you read that right.

It’s a good time to do some holiday shopping for yourself or the home chefs in your life.

Arguably, the best deal being offered right now is the much-loved Instant Pot pressure cooker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Pot® (@instantpotofficial)



Its Duo Crisp 11-in-1 model has a capacity of six quarts and is up for grabs for just $159.99. According to average Best Buy and Canadian prices, this is a $90 discount. It ordinarily retails for $249.99.

“Eleven preset smart programs make pressure cooking a cinch: Pressure cook, slow cook, steam, saute, sous vide, air fry, roast, broil, bake, warm, and even dehydrate your food,” reads the product description of the product.

Make desserts and soups; tenderize beans and lentils in minutes; steam some fluffy rice, or get a caramelized cook on your chicken wings — the choices are practically endless.

You’re basically buying 11 appliances without cluttering your kitchen counters with too many things.

Check out Best Buy’s deal on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp here and other home appliance deals here. The sale ends on November 2.

Happy shopping! 🛒 🛍️