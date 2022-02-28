A new specialty bubble tea store has opened at the Toronto Eaton Centre, marking its first North American storefront.

Located on the mall’s lower level, customers will find the newest Benkei Hime location where they can splurge and spend serious cash on streetwear merch and sip on limited-edition bubble tea flavours.

From head to toe, the space is lit with bright orange colours. It is fully illuminated and eye-grabbing in every corner.

With skateboards, slippers, hoodies, and even surfboards, the amount of branded merch seems endless.

“From bubble tea to design to clothing, we want to create a space for creativity — connecting our artists and culture in Asia with our new North American flagship,” said the brand.

Browsing through their collection as you wait for your bubble tea order.

Benkei Hime has a ton of different flavour combinations like triple creme Brule milk tea, crepe cake milk tea, Oreo grey milk tea, peach marshmallow milk tea, and so much more.

There is also a small lounge area where customers can sit down and hang out as they drink their bubble tea.

How fun is that?

Benkei Hime

Address: Toronto Eaton Centre – 220 Yonge Street

Instagram | Website