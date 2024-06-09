"Win this for Ben": The Stelter family is in Florida to cheer on Oilers

It looks like the Stelter family has made it all the way to Florida to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Mike Stelter, the father of late Oilers super-fan Ben Stelter, posted a photo on his social media posing in front of Amerant Arena ahead of Game 1. He was joined by his wife and Ben’s mom, Lea.

With them was a very special sign created for this series which pays tribute to Ben but also urges the Oilers to victory.

“Let’s win this for Ben.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Stelter (@mdan25)

The Stelter family has become synonymous with the Oilers over the past three seasons ever since five-year-old Ben took to the ice as a Scotiabank skater in a regular season game back in 2022. He was fighting glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. Ben’s story resonated with both the organization and the fanbase, as he inspired everyone with his bravery and positive attitude.

It was partly because of him that the team was able to go on a run to the Western Conference Final that season. Unfortunately, Ben passed away shortly after the season ended that summer.

As the Oilers search for the team’s first Stanley Cup since 1990, they will surely be motivated to know that the family of their biggest fan has travelled across the continent to cheer them on.

Here’s hoping the Oilers can find a way to tie up their series with the Florida Panthers on Monday night.